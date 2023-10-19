Must-have cozy fall favorites, from suede slippers to chai tea latte kits, starting at $9

If you’re anything like us, you can’t get enough of fall. Whether it's pumpkin spice snacks or under-the-radar fall fashion finds, the turning of the leaves makes for our favorite time of the year.

That's why Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY, to share simple ways to integrate cozy and comfy products into your everyday routine.

Keep reading below to shop rejuvenating self-care picks and cozy name-brand fashion finds that will surely become new favorites.

Seen on TODAY | Cozy attire for men | More cozy fall must-haves

Comfy & cozy fall favorites seen on TODAY

Cost-effective and easy to use, this chai tea latte kit saves you money and trips to the coffee shop, what could be better than that? With the ability to create three chai tea lattes, this kit comes with everything you need, including the chai tea flavoring and condensed milk packets.

Reviewers and self-proclaimed tea aficionados rave over how simple this kit is to use, noting that the flavor is spot-on when compared to chai tea lattes from a coffee shop.

The brand also makes a variety set, if chai tea isn't your favorite to sip on.

If there's one thing people never get tired of receiving, it's fuzzy socks. Prime for rot days and perfect for layering when wearing boots, this 6-pack comes with both patterned and solid-colored socks.

With eight different sets to choose from, you can choose to keep all six pairs to yourself, or mix and match between friends and family members so they can also feel peak comfort this fall.

Whether you're on your feet all day or just finished a rigorous workout, your muscles need time to recover. Enter: A soothing bath soak that allows your entire body to relax and recuperate, with little to no effort required.

With Hinoki fragrance (a Japanese tree scent) as the main ingredient, this 5-pack works to relieve stress and ease tension simply through the scent. Fool-proof and easy-to-use, simply drop it in your bath and wait for it to dissolve in order to reap its stress-less benefits. Plus, when you use the code TODAY40 at checkout, you can save 40% off at MyKirei's website.

Spend lots of time on a screen for work? Give them a well-earned and deserved break with these warm eye masks that work to refresh your eyes and the skin surrounding it.

Similar to hand warmers, there's no microwave required to warm these masks up. Simply remove the packaging from the mask, place it over your eyes, fasten the ear loops and relax for 10 to 15 minutes.

With an inclusive range of sizes and lengths of inseams, these fleece-lined leggings from Spanx are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their fall wardrobe.

Dress them up to wear in the office, or pair with a hoodie for chilly tailgate days. With a fleece lining the interior, these leggings manage to keep you warm without looking frumpy.

Cozy attire for men

According to the brand, these 98 percent cotton pants sit at the waist and have two percent spandex to give it comfortable stretch.

Hoodies are hands-down one of the coziest items to have in your closet, and you’ll never want to take this sherpa version off. Coming in a variety of colors, it’s perfect for daily wear.

For cozy days around the home, these 100 percent leather and suede shoes feature a fuzzy interior to keep your toes warm on those extra chill days.

More cozy fall must-haves

SOCHOW Glow in The Dark Throw Blanket

This blanket makes bedtime exciting because children will love the soft touch of this fuzzy blanket and will also be amazed that it glows in the dark. There’s even a pattern for every type of child, from unicorns to stars to footballs.

DISSA Sherpa Blanket Fleece Throw

Wrap yourself up in this double-sided sherpa blanket and spend a gloomy day curled up on the couch. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes to match any type of decor.

Dr. Scholl’s Now Chill Mules

Whether you’re looking for a fun animal print, a classic plaid or just a simple color-blocked style, these comfortable shoes from Dr. Scholl’s have a pattern for you. Sustainably crafted with faux fur trim, the shoes deliver all-day comfort.

Emu Mayberry Women’s Slippers

These slippers, made with real Australian sheepskin, will keep your feet warm all fall and winter long without sacrificing style. The crossover design is trendy and easy to wear, and the flexible outsole provides traction for both indoor and outdoor activities.