The holidays are quickly approaching, which means you may be looking for something more special to wear than your everyday loungewear. Whether it's the work holiday party that is finally back on, a family get-together or a Zoom call with friends, we've still got you covered to help you look and feel your best.

It's the busiest shopping time of the year, so when you're in a pinch, sometimes it's easiest to head to Amazon to find an affordable outfit that will ship fast to your door. So, we rounded up 21 bestselling dresses that you can buy without leaving the house, ranging from cocktail attire to customer's most-loved options.

Keep reading to see the bestselling dresses that can work for nearly any occasion this season and help you strut into your next holiday party in style — all under $55.

Bestselling casual holiday dresses

Any dress with pockets is a win in our book. This simple style makes for a great layering piece that you can wear with patterned tights and a scarf.

This dress is soft and cozy — we tried it for fall but think it works great for winter, too. It's made from a blend of viscose, nylon and PBT (a fabric with a similar stretch to Spandex), so you have enough room to move around in it. One of the 1,900 verified five-star reviewers wrote that they love it so much, they're grabbing it in another color.

This flattering belted dress isn't skin-tight, but it isn't too loose either. A number of reviewers wrote that they found it to be both comfortable and figure-flattering. The midi-length piece is made of a cotton blend and also boasts hidden pockets.

This Amazon bestseller has more than 21,000 five-star ratings and is the perfect casual dress. You can dress it up for the holidays with a scarf or wear it casually with leggings. One happy shopper wrote, "I LOVE this dress! The fit is very flattering, and the material is the softest thing I've ever had on my body! Planning on ordering this in a couple more colors now."

This tunic dress features an irregular hem and button details on the side that make it stand out! It's available in almost 40 other colors and patterns and in two fits: loose and flared!

Not only does this popular dress have a 4.5-star rating, but it's also available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The maxi dress features pockets on each side and elastic at the waist. And it's so comfortable, you can easily transition this after the holidays as your new go-to WFH dress!

This long sleeve, lightweight dress is a great option if you're looking for something at knee-length. The flowy bestseller features pockets, an empire waist, and is comfortable yet stylish for the holidays.

This dress from Mirol comes in several different plaid designs that are perfect for the holiday season. The length is easy to work with, so you can pair it with flats or knee-high boots, depending on the occasion and your style preference.

Bestselling cocktail dresses

Something about the holiday season just calls for velvet in our wardrobes. We love the gorgeous look of the velvet nap dress, but if you need something a little more formal, this V-neck option should do the trick. It's a pull-on dress, so you don't have to worry about zippers sticking out or buttons coming undone.

Another velvet dress that feels trendy for the season: this belted maxi made by Zattcas. One five-star reviewer called it "princess material," while another said that it "fits like a glove." No matter which of the seven available colors you choose, you'll be turning heads at your next holiday party.

This elegant sweater dress features a trendy self-tie waist and is designed to be worn on or off the shoulder. The fabric offers a bit of stretch but is also thick enough to keep you warm in the colder months.

This A-line cocktail dress has a 4.3-star rating and comes in 32 different color variations. From solid black to Taffy pink, Dark Tawny and more, there's sure to be a style that suits you!

If your style leans more retro, this '50s-inspired pick is for you! The sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves offer an elegant touch, while empire waist and soft cotton material give it a comfortable fit.

This form-fitting, knee-length dress has a pleated design that is not only flattering but also comfortable. Plus, it never goes out of style! One reviewer wrote, "This dress is all the way perfect! Just tried it on, now I need somewhere to go! Purple is gorgeous and I want other colors."

If you want to feel comfortable and look good, then this affordable bestseller may be for you! The elegant dress falls at knee-length and features 3/4 sleeves. One happy reviewer said, "I absolutely love this dress. It fit perfectly. So classy."

Amazon's customer's most-loved holiday dresses

Show off your curves in this ribbed midi dress. It comes in both solid colors and patterned designs that are perfect for the holidays and everyday wear. It comes in sizes X-Small to XX-Large, and reviewers say it fits as expected.

This stunning floral option from Merokeety is the bestselling cocktail dress on Amazon right now. It comes in 15 different colors that all feature the same eyelash lace design, which means you can find styles for more than just the holiday season. Almost 9,000 verified Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with many calling it out for being a great wedding guest dress.

For a more vintage feel, you can't go wrong with this floral midi dress. From the round neckline to the 3/4 sleeves, it's an elegant option that's both a bestselling casual and formal dress on Amazon right now. "Flattering and beautiful," one recent reviewer wrote. "Paired with the right accessory and it can really elevate the dress to another level."

Another customer-loved belted sweater dress is this piece from PrettyGarden. The lantern sleeves give it some extra style points, but the tie-waist makes it both stylish and figure-flattering.

From the ruffles to the trumpet sleeves, this mini dress is another eye-catching option for the holidays. If you're not a fan of polka dots, you can also find it in three solid colors: red, navy and black.

The flared hem on this midi dress makes it another standout for festivities this month. The conservative fit is a great option for work or family celebrations, and the stretchy fabric means you'll be comfortable in it all night long.

