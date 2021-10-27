Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the temperatures continue to drop, we're reaching for all things cozy in just about every shape and form. From fuzzy cardigans and sweatshirts to Sherpa hoodies, there are plenty of things we plan on sinking into during the next two seasons — and we can now add nap dresses to that list.

Hill House Home, the brand behind the original Nap Dress, just released an entire holiday collection that is every bit as cozy as it is dreamy. Midi dresses with flutter sleeves and buttery-soft velvet are the focal points of the collection, and we're so tempted to add each style to our carts.

"The Hill House Holiday collection is inspired by the joy and merriment that encompasses the holiday season and includes a range of pieces that can be worn both for festivities [and] for those cozy nights at home," Nell Diamond, Founder and CEO of Hill House Home told Shop TODAY in an email. "Our prints and fabrics reflect those moments."

What is a nap dress?

Simply put: The only thing you'll want to wear this fall, winter, spring and summer. The nap dress trend went viral during the summer of 2020, as people ditched pants and restrictive clothing for more breezy options. It's not your average muumuu — "They are a nightgown/dress hybrid; comfortable for sleeping, but can also be worn as regular clothes," Diamond wrote in a tweet last year.

At this point, we all might be tired of throwing on the same pair of sweatpants while we work from home, which makes a nap dress the perfect piece to reach for. For fancier occasions, the new nap dresses in Hill House Home's holiday collection will make getting dressed up effortless, thanks to the elegant detailing and sprinkles of velvet. The hardest part might be deciding which style you want to grab first.

Some styles, such as the Jasmine Nap Dress and the Pandora Tulle Skirt are already out of stock, so we have a feeling this collection will sell out fast. Below, we rounded up some of the new styles that are still available, so you can arrive fashionably late to all your holiday parties this year.

Hill House Home Holiday Collection 2021

With an A-line cut, smocked bodice and ruffle shoulders, the Ellie Nap Dress is one of Hill House's bestselling designs. If you want to add an extra layer during the winter months, the brand says you can easily pair it with a bodysuit.

A new addition to the lineup, this A-line style features some of the details also found on the Ellie dress. However, you can opt to move the neckline onto the shoulder or off the shoulder, whatever you prefer. The velvet designs are nearly out of stock, but you can shop this sleek Black Poplin style in sizes XXS-2XL.

Many of the holiday-inspired prints of this babydoll dress are selling out fast, but you can opt for timeless shades like this Navy Poplin style for year-round wear. The contrast of the smocked bodice and puff-sleeves make it a statement-maker.

If you prefer a longer dress, this style hits right above the ankle. It's a simple piece, with a smocked neck and puff sleeves, that comes in 10 different colors and patterns, including solid shades and a dainty embroidered design. The fabric itself is sheer, which makes it a great option for sleeping on hot nights.

With its puff sleeves and smocked top, this dress is bringing the drama. It comes in six different designs, including a Red Tartan style that embodies the spirit of the holiday season.

Of course, no look is complete without matching accessories. This padded headband comes in six different designs that correspond with the new prints featured in the holiday collection.

More velvet dress styles

Looking for more velvety styles in different sizes or colors? We scoured other retailers to find similar seasonal dresses that will elevate any holiday look.

This faux-wrap dress is sure to impress due to its sophisticated appearance. We love the deep red color and the hidden zipper closure that makes it easy to slip on and off.

Since it comes in festive colors like Holly green and Wine red, this dress from Anthropologie is a great fit for the holiday season. It features a smocked waist and is covered in "maximum-sheen" velvet, so you only need to throw on a pair of statement earrings to complete your look.

This stunning velvet dress is still available in multiple sizes and boasts the same A-line hem as the Hill House Home Nap Dress. Plus, according to the brand, the fabric is very stretchy, which makes it the perfect garment choice for looking great at events without sacrificing comfort.

Though this dress is made from polyester, it is just as eye-catching as other velvet pieces. It is a true wrap dress, but you can adjust the fit with the included matching belt.

Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, this stretchy dress won't keep you restricted as you move about throughout the night. It comes in three shades — Green, Purple and Red — that give off a velvety shine, and a number of reviewers have commented on how beautiful the colors are.

With its A-line silhouette, puffed sleeves and smocked shoulder and waist seams, this Ralph Lauren piece might become your new go-to holiday dress. It comes in a gorgeous Lipstick Red color, is available in a range of sizes and also features some of the dreamy detailing seen on the original Nap Dress.

