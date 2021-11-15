Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The wait is over — Walmart's Black Friday deals are available now! The retailer started rolling out markdowns as early as mid-October to tease the big shopping event, but now shoppers can take advantage of the major discounts that are part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

Given shipping delays and supply chain issues, getting a jump-start on your shopping list feels more pressing than ever, so we rounded up everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday sales below.

If you're not ready to start your shopping just yet, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days ad provides a sneak peek of the kind of deals you should expect to see over the next two weeks. A few deals from the last online drop on Nov. 10 are still available, but Walmart's final round of Black Friday deals will go live on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST online and Friday, Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. EST in stores.

If you don't want to wait until 7 p.m. or 5 a.m. to shop the day of, you'll want to sign up for Walmart+ — Walmart+ members will have access to all deals four hours earlier than the general public.

Walmart's Early Black Friday deals include a discounted FitBit Versa 2 Smartwatch, a large-screen tablet and a $50 markdown on a robot vacuum. We rounded up even more of the retailer's best Black Friday deals that you can start shopping below. From flat-screen TVs to Lego building sets for the kids, read on to see what you can save on right now.

Now's the perfect time to stock up on cozy robes for the women in your life. This bestseller from Blue Star is on sale right now for just $20 each.

If you want to add streaming capabilities to the TV you already own, the Roku Express is an affordable option that you can snag for $24 right now. The HD player can access over 200 live TV channels and comes with voice-assistant features via the free Roku mobile app.

Finally, a small vacuum for life's small messes! This handheld gadget is on sale for less than $35, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

Another special Black Friday deal at Walmart, this affordable bedding is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fresh set of sheets this winter. You can find it in full, queen and king sizes in a range of colors.

A fun gift for teens, this bundle includes everything they'll need to hold onto some of their favorite memories. It includes the Instax Mini 7+ instant camera, a 10-pack of Instax film, a magnetic frame, a curved frame, pegs and a photo album.

This 797-piece set inspired by Harry Potter's residence with the Dursley family is on sale right now. It's a popular pick for Potterheads and little ones that like to build alike!

Preparing for holiday travels? This carry-on features a unique spiral design and four 360-degree wheels, which make it easy to transport around the airport and to spot when grabbing it from overhead bins. The 27-Inch and 31-Inch styles are also on sale right now.

While air fryers can reduce the amount of oil you need to fry your food, they can still be a pain to clean. This popular pick from Chefman features a dishwasher-safe basket for easy care.

This special buy can knock out all of your needs in the kitchen. The 14-piece set comes in a tasteful marble design and includes a fry pan, omelet pan, saucepans, a stockpot, a deep frying pan and a set of four utensils.

You can gift these cool Samsung Galaxy Buds+ without having to splurge on them, thanks to this huge Black Friday discount. Walmart's Deals for Days event will help you save over $70.

Both adult- and kid-friendly, this large-screen tablet has over nine hours of battery life for gaming, socializing, streaming and more. You can save $30 on this bestseller, thanks to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

If you're planning on hosting a few winter movie marathons, this projector can instantly upgrade the experience. It also includes the Roku Express, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows right from the projector.

This slim 32GB tablet comes in black and silver — and both designs are on sale for $99. With it, you can do everything from simple web searches to video streaming, which is enhanced by dual speakers for surround sound.

This Wi-Fi-connected cleaner from Anker is a popular pick for robot vacuums and is on sale for less than $100. It boasts both touch and voice control and works on carpets and hard floors.

If you're already setting your fitness goals for 2022, a Fitbit can help you track your progress. It's not just for health-related needs — you can set reminders, check the weather and even reply to text messages all from your wrist. Plus, when you connect the device to the Fitbit app, you can track your sleep quality, too.

In addition to an Intel Celeron processor, this laptop also features a long battery life and NanoEdge Display. Windows 10 comes pre-loaded in S mode, so it can work with a wide range of software.

Complete with 60 pieces, Barbie's fully furnished Dreamcamper can transform into three different vehicles and five different living spaces. From the rooftop lounging area to the patio with a pool, little minds can let their imaginations run wild as they play with friends and family this holiday season.

A $150 discount means you can score this home security system for just $199 at Walmart today. The 1080p cameras connect directly to your home Wi-Fi, and you can use the Arlo App to trigger a siren, hear and speak to visitors and more.

This 55-Inch Smart TV includes Tizen OS, which can be used to screen content, access apps and more. It also features UHD resolution and runs on a crystal processor, so you can view your favorite shows in 4K.

As much as we love them, pets can add to the messes in our homes. If your floors or couches are no stranger to pet hair, this powerful vacuum from Shark might be worth grabbing. It features a self-cleaning brush roll, a HEPA filter trap and additional tools to pick up dirt in hard-to-reach spaces.

If you prefer a traditional a vacuum, Tineco's top-rated cordless model is on sale for just $139. It uses four-stage HEPA filtration and can operate for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

If you're looking for an affordable first laptop, this one covers all the bases — it's fast, reliable and secure on the web. This model from ASUS stands out because it can fold into a tablet for creatives who want to draw or users who like to play games.

Take advantage of this special value on the Night Owl Home Security System during Walmart's official Black Friday sale. You can control all four cameras via an app on your phone, giving you full freedom to monitor your home regardless of where you are.

Winter is fast approaching, and we'll be reaching for our snow boots before we know it. Luckily, you can step out in style in a fresh pair of boots if you grab these on sale for $40 off right now.

As part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, you can add this 65-inch TV to your cart for less than $600. It has HDR and crystal display, which enhance the viewing experience and deliver a more vivid picture.

This brightly colored kitchen will encourage hours of play and pretend cooking! It comes with a cordless phone and is made with oven knobs that turn and a removable sink.

Classic gifts will never go out of style. This Lego kit includes 1,500 pieces that little ones can use to build all kinds of animals, including penguins and dinosaurs. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off.

Air fryers really are worth the hype — a registered dietitian told us that they help to make meals with less oil than traditional cooking methods. Ninja's top-rated air fryer conveniently features two separate baskets, so you can cut down on cooking time and unnecessary oils and fats in the process.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!

This article was originally published on Oct. 18, 2021.