As temperatures dip, we're always on the lookout for pieces that are both cozy and stylish — and the oversized sherpa hoodie from G.I.L.I., TODAY contributor Jill Martin's fashion line, certainly fits the bill. The blanket-like lounger has sold out multiple times since its debut in 2019, but you can finally add it to your cart right now: QVC just restocked the popular piece and added new colors. And lucky for us, it's also on sale for $45 — but you'll want to get your hands on one quickly, because the special price only lasts for one day.

Whether you're looking for a comfortable new item to add to your fall wardrobe or a great holiday gift, you'll definitely want to grab this hoodie.

A cross between a blanket and a cardigan, the open-front hoodie is made of imported plush sherpa material, so it's comfortable enough for lounging, yet stylish enough to wear on the go. It's designed to be nearly long enough to reach your knees, making it a great layering piece for fall. You'll also appreciate functional details like the ribbed cuffs, thumb holes and side-seam pockets.

The hoodie comes in a range of sizes from XXXS/XXS through 4X/5X, and it's available in regular and petite. Choose from seven stylish colors and prints that are perfect for cooler weather, including navy heather, caramel star, snow leopard and black check.

Reviewers on QVC love the comfort and size of the cozy staple.

"Absolutely love it!" one reviewer wrote. "Purchased size XS/S and there is plenty of room to spare. Warm and cozy. Could not be more pleased."

Other reviewers love how they don't have to compromise on fashion when staying warm.

"One of my favorite QVC purchases," another reviewer wrote. "Great way to stay warm in style!"

"It so soft and warm, I feel like I'm wearing a blanket," one reviewer wrote. "I love the hood, the pockets and thumb holes. I plan to wear this often this fall and winter."

If you're in need of some warmer layers for fall or a cozy holiday gift, this hoodie fits the bill.

