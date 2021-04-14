15 products from QVC that will make your life easier

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Let’s face it: Life is hard. But QVC can make it a little easier. The go-to shopping destination for all your essentials is filled with affordable, innovative products that will leave you wondering how you ever lived without them.

You’ll find genius kitchen gadgets like a lid that converts your pressure cooker into an air fryer, so you don’t have to shell out money for yet another bulky appliance. Other game-changing buys from QVC include a manual food chopper that cuts vegetables with the pull of a cord, a drain cleaning tool that will help you save on plumbing costs and a duster designed to clean any surface in your home — even ceiling fans.

The best part? Nearly every product on this list is under $55.

QVC products that will make life easier

The 42-inch Revers-A-Brella does more than just protect you from torrential downpour — it features a detachable flashlight and a 120-decibel alarm to keep you safe. Choose from cheerful patterns, including pineapple and gingham.

Food choppers make chopping less messy — and are a great way to let kids help in the kitchen. Dice vegetables or mix fresh salsas in seconds with the manual pull & chop food chopper from Kuhn Rikon.

Slow drains driving you crazy? Save money on plumbers and use these snakes to remove hair and other gross gunk.

Spritz this nontoxic, essential oil-based formula into the toilet before using to eliminate unpleasant bathroom odors. The 3-piece set comes with a 4-ounce spray, a 2-ounce hand sanitizer and a travel-sized spritzer with notes of strawberry and rock candy.

QVC reviewers rave about this device that heats scented pieces of wax and then circulates the scent. As one person wrote: “The best warmer that I own! The fan throws the scent around the room.”

Clean everything from the ceiling fan to the window using these extendable pole dusters. “There is no dust bunny out of reach!” raved one satisfied customer, who noted that her mom and kids also love using the washable dusters.

This BPA-free storage set comes with six air- and water-tight containers that make meal prep a cinch. They hold up in the freezer, microwave and dishwasher and come in five colors including red and rose gold.

The crinkle knife is ideal for making French fries and wave cut vegetables and for trimming the edges of ravioli. Use the 6-inch mezzaluna knife to dice and mince produce.

Revive a pill-covered sweater or blanket with this electric fabric shaver that uses stainless steel precision blades.

Stash everything from clothes to comforters in these vacuum-sealing, space-saving bags that hold up to 40 pounds each.

Your days of digging through the junk drawer are over! This storage case keeps your batteries organized and within reach when you need them. It also boasts a built-in battery tester.

To cook pasta perfectly al dente, just measure your portion, add water, microwave and drain. It’s really that easy. “Does a great job,” wrote one QVC viewer. “Much easier than waiting for water to boil and cleaning the pot.”

Convert your pressure cooker into an air fryer with this space-saving appliance. It also fits on 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pots and pans.

A good hanger will keep your clothes off the floor without changing their shape — and these slim and sturdy hangers do just that.

This drying rack has a small footprint but holds up to 66 garments!