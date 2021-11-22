This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're on the hunt for holiday gifts or just looking to stock up on your favorite beauty essentials, you'll want to make sure Sephora is one of the stops on any (virtual) shopping trip this holiday season. The retailer has you covered for all things beauty, from award-winning makeup to TikTok-famous skin care products to bestselling hair tools — and now is a particularly good time to shop because, like other retailers, Sephora is offering Black Friday deals on many popular products. Keep reading for what we know so far about Sephora's 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, plus a list of early Sephora Black Friday deals to shop right now. (And be sure to check back here for updates throughout November!)

When is Sephora's Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year that's Friday, Nov. 26. But you don't have to wait until then to save: Sephora's Cyber Week sale launched today, which means you can take advantage of tons of amazing early Black Friday deals right now. You can also score free shipping on all orders using the promo code FREESHIP.

Here are some of the early Black Friday deals from Sephora's Cyber Week sale that we're most excited to shop right now. The sale ends Nov. 29 and products are already starting to sell out, so you definitely won't want to wait!

Sephora Black Friday makeup deals available now

During Sephora's Cyber Week sale, you can snag this highly-rated liquid lip tint for just $7. Choose from classic colors like rust, coral and beige.

This pigmented blush also works like a highlighter, thanks to its shimmer finish. Two iridescent shades — gold and mint green — are on sale for $15 right now.

Sephora's Cyber Week sale includes discounts on a few products from Rihanna's popular Fenty Beauty line, including this matte lipstick, which you can get for just $7. The spiced terracotta is destined to become an everyday shade.

We've all been there: You've got an eyeshadow palette with a dozen shades, but you've run out of the only one you actually want to wear every day. If a matte brick red hue is your go-to, grab this oversize compact from Marc Jacobs: It's twice the size of a typical eyeshadow pan, according to the brand.

Everyone wants glowing skin these days, and highlighter is a popular way to achieve it. If you like to play with bold colors, consider unique combos like "mimosa sunrise" and "sangria sunset."

Black Friday is a great time to save on beauty basics like foundation. This option is formulated with hyaluronic acid and comes in 19 shades — all of which are 50% off right now.

Lip gloss is a great stocking stuffer, and you can't go wrong with this option from Sephora, which has nearly 600 five-star reviews. The blackberry shade is marked down to $6, and if you're feeling bold there's a metallic navy blue hue available for just $3.

This liquid highlighter from Marc Jacobs is made with five types of coconut to give skin a hydrated, radiant look, according to the brand. It's racked up 1,300 five-star reviews.

If you're in the market for a new highlighter, consider this option from Marc Jacobs, which has an average rating of 4.8 stars. It's on sale for nearly half the usual price.

Sephora Black Friday skin and hair care deals available now

We love a beauty product that can do more than one thing. Made with hemp, coconut and jojoba oils, this product can be used to soothe skin, nourish hair and more, according to Sephora.

If you're a beauty guru who loves to try trending makeup and skin care products, you'll appreciate this chance to score a set of samples from Sephora's top brands for just $8. The bundle includes samples of six popular products like a volumizing mascara from Tarte, a dry shampoo from Amika and an anti-aging night moisturizer, plus discount vouchers for future purchases.

This primer is designed to help the rest of your makeup last, and it comes in two different formulas so you can choose the one that best suits your skin type (normal to dry or normal to oily). A tube usually costs $38, but right now you can get it for less than $23.

If the only settings on your flat iron are "on" and "off," it might be time for an upgrade. This smart flat iron — which was one of Allure magazine's 2020 Best of Beauty Award winners in the breakthrough category — has nine heat settings and automatically adjusts based on inputs like hair texture and color treatment. Grab one while it's $62 off the usual price.

Sephora Black Friday fragrance deals available now

Obsessed with Nest's candles and diffusers? The fragrance company also makes perfumes. This one has a classic floral scent with notes of peony, greenery and lychee. If you're still looking for holiday gifts for women in your life, this is a great option — especially while it's 50% off.

Find your new go-to scent with this discounted sampler of Atelier Cologne's bestselling perfumes. The mini bottles are perfect for keeping with you on the go.

