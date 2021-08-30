Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
There are plenty of products that promise to reduce the appearance of puffiness and fine lines around your eyes, but some of them take weeks or months of daily use before you can see the effects. But sometimes, like after a night of tossing and turning, you need something more immediate to remedy those bags that popped up seemingly overnight.
Fortunately, per usual, TikTok has the perfect solution. User @trinidad1967 said that the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener "works amazing" on her under-eye bags. In a now-viral video, the 54-year-old demonstrated how the product provides "instant" effects. Within less than a minute after application, viewers can see a noticeable difference in the appearance of her under-eye bags and at the end of the nearly three-minute video, the lines under her eyes were remarkably reduced. "It tightens and it stays like this all day," she said.
The product caught the attention of users and the video went mega-viral. In just five days, it has racked up more than 22 million views and four million likes. Commenters were amazed by the results, calling the effects "magic" and "witchcraft" and asking where they could get the product for themselves.
Thanks to its recent popularity, the Eye Tightener is currently sold out on the Amazon, Sephora and Ulta websites. However, it is still available from the Peter Thomas Roth site — although there's no telling how long it will stay that way.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
How it works
According to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, it's an effective option to help improve the look of fine lines and under-eye bags. But it’s important to note that the drastic results are temporary, as the product name suggests.
The formula features Firm-A-Tite, Eyeliss and Eye Regener, which help to firm and tighten the skin, Garshick said. Most of the instant improvement is due to sodium silicate, which gently lifts the skin in the under-eye making it look tighter, she added. The immediate effects may last for about a day.
"More long-term benefits can also be seen from the peptides and antioxidants that are found here as well, so this product provides both immediate and long-term benefits for the undereye area," Garshick said.
@Trinidad1967 applied the cream using her finger, but the brand recommends using a clean, dry makeup brush and spreading a thin layer on and around crow's feet, the "11" lines between your brows and beneath and around the brow bone. After applying, let the product dry for five minutes and try to avoid squinting or smiling during that time. While the brand says that you can wear foundation or powder over the product, some reviewers have noted that applying makeup over the cream can lessen the effects.
"I have had the worst bags under my eyes for years, concealer would not even help," wrote one reviewer "I have been using [this] product and loooove the results. This is the only thing that helps with my bags and I don't look nearly as tired."
Reviewers say a little goes a long way, and if you apply too much (you only need a pea-sized amount), it can leave some white residue behind. If that happens, take a moist cotton swab or your fingertip and gently pat to remove any excess product.
While you can order the product now on the Peter Thomas Roth website, the company is currently getting a lot of orders so there may be some shipping delays. But judging by the video, it will be worth the wait.
