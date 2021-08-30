Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are plenty of products that promise to reduce the appearance of puffiness and fine lines around your eyes, but some of them take weeks or months of daily use before you can see the effects. But sometimes, like after a night of tossing and turning, you need something more immediate to remedy those bags that popped up seemingly overnight.

Fortunately, per usual, TikTok has the perfect solution. User @trinidad1967 said that the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener "works amazing" on her under-eye bags. In a now-viral video, the 54-year-old demonstrated how the product provides "instant" effects. Within less than a minute after application, viewers can see a noticeable difference in the appearance of her under-eye bags and at the end of the nearly three-minute video, the lines under her eyes were remarkably reduced. "It tightens and it stays like this all day," she said.

The product caught the attention of users and the video went mega-viral. In just five days, it has racked up more than 22 million views and four million likes. Commenters were amazed by the results, calling the effects "magic" and "witchcraft" and asking where they could get the product for themselves.

Thanks to its recent popularity, the Eye Tightener is currently sold out on the Amazon, Sephora and Ulta websites. However, it is still available from the Peter Thomas Roth site — although there's no telling how long it will stay that way.