It seems like everywhere you look, there's a new product aimed at tackling some facet of anti-aging like wrinkles and dark spots. It can be easy to get overwhelmed when doing a cold search on the internet or just browsing in your local drugstore's skin care aisle.

We got the search started for you by rounding up a few of the top-rated and bestselling anti-aging products that Amazon shoppers swear by.

The best anti-aging products, according to Amazon shoppers

This anti-aging moisturizer is designed to reduce wrinkles, re-firm contours, smooth lingering roughness and hydrate skin in just one week. Key ingredients include pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. It can be used every day as a day or night cream on the face and neck, and can even be used as a primer under makeup.

With a 4.5-star average and over 10,800 verified five-star ratings, reviewers love the way this moisturizer hydrates and smooths the skin. One reviewer said, "I feel like I literally had a face lift!"

We're no strangers to the TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum. Made with vitamin E, witch hazel, botanical hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, this lightweight serum is designed to smooth and brighten your skin while also tackling issues like wrinkles and dark spots. It's a No. 1 bestseller in facial serums and reviewers rave about how well it does what it says it does. "With or without makeup, my skin is bright, smooth and my spots are disappearing," one reviewer wrote.

With a 4.5-star rating from over 31,000 Amazon shoppers, this cream has a formula that is meant to help reduce the appearance of crow's feet, forehead and cheek wrinkles. One reviewer called it "one of the best OTC retinol products on the market."

We're big fans of CeraVe's gentle foaming cleanser, but did you know they also have this skin renewing night cream with over 18,800 verified five-star ratings? It is designed to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while retaining the skin's moisture with hyaluronic acid, according to the brand. One person said that when they wake up in the morning after using this cream, their skin is soft and ready for makeup prep.

While this is a bestseller in facial night creams, you can also use it as part of your daytime skin care routine. This collagen cream has a 4.5-star average and over 10,000 five-star ratings. This anti-aging and firming cream is made with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, citric acid and vitamin C to give your skin a youthful glow while boosting its elasticity.

Sunscreen is an important part of your everyday routine, even if you're just spending the day in the house. This lightweight and fragrance-free option from Coola is a great pick for every occasion. Not only does this sunscreen boast a 4.7-star average and over 1,100 five-star ratings, but it's also water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

One reviewer raved about how well it protects the face even in the harshest sun: "My husband works outside in AZ sun, so he’s usually the king of [the] “raccoon eye” tan from sunglasses, [but] not anymore! This works great for him, doesn’t drip off with sweat and isn’t greasy."

This lightweight moisturizer is designed to give your skin a dose of hydration that will help fill in the appearance of lines and wrinkles for smoother, plumper skin. Over 15,600 shoppers who gave this L'Oreal Paris collagen cream a five-star rating love it, and one even wrote, "The moisture in the cream really does want it says, it acts as a filler! And I can definitely tell the difference."

Give your skin a healthy dose of antioxidants while simultaneously protecting it from the sun. This serum offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with SPF 50. While this is one of the pricier options on our list, one reviewer said it's worth the money.

This non-greasy, non-comedogenic night cream from RoC is made with a formula to help reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles while lifting and firming skin. With over 8,600 verified five-star ratings, one reviewer was even surprised by how much this cream helped the texture of their skin.

Treat acne right at the source with this Differin gel. This formula targets clogged pores and inflammation — two primary causes of acne — to prevent new zits and pimples from forming while restoring your skin's texture and tone.

While most reviewers agree that it isn't a quick fix and it takes time to see results, they all recommend using the treatment for at least 12 weeks to see the results you want. After dealing with cystic acne for 30 years, one reviewer recommends users "trust the process" and "push through the purge."

Tackle anti-aging in the delicate eye area with this gentle cream. This eye cream has over 3,200 verified five-star ratings, thanks to its vegan formula and ability to treat both normal and combination skin types.

Keeping your face hydrated is key to the anti-aging process. If you're looking to continuously quench your skin throughout the day, these Mario Badescu facial sprays are perfect. They can be sprayed over your makeup and used as a setting spray after final application. They also hydrate and tone the skin with botanicals, making them ideal for dry environments.

One five-star reviewer called these sprays "little miracle workers" and said that they improved their skin tone, refreshed the skin and evened out their complexion.

Made with niacinamide complex and vitamin C, this spot-correcting serum helps brighten and even out your skin tone over time. After dealing with acne scars and spots for two years, one person who impulsively bought this said it's made a huge difference on their skin.

Reviewers love this 4.4-star-rated anti-aging cream from Kleem Organics. "[It's] just the right combination of rigor and gentle for my aging skin," one reviewer wrote.

This bestseller in neck and décolleté moisturizers has an impressive 4.6-star average and over 7,200 five-star ratings. The plant-based moisturizer aims to help reduce the appearance of things like fine lines, crow's feet and deep wrinkles.

If you're willing to splurge a bit, try this hydrating anti-wrinkle cream from SeroVital. It touts benefits like visible lifted, smoother and brighter skin without disrupting your skin's barrier. This serum is made with squalane, a key hydrating ingredient that helps your skin retain moisture. One reviewer noticed a difference in their fine lines after just a few weeks of using it.

