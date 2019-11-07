At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

New year, new you? Dyeing your hair a fresh new color is fun. But, let's be honest: The whole coloring process can be pretty pricey and time-consuming. So, when you make a hair color change, you want to make it worth your while.

Keeping your color fresh can sometimes seem like an uphill battle, but with the help of the right products, your brand new hue can go the distance. Some of the top hairstylists and colorists rely on these genius solutions to keep their clients' color fresh between appointments. Now, you can too!

Best Conditioner For Colored Hair

"A concentrated at-home treatment is a must for all color-treated hair. This one from Olaplex helps to restore hair back to a healthy state, reverses damage and strengthens the hair structure, so you can continue to color your hair without fear of further damage," said celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey.

"This mask helps strengthen and moisturize, which helps prevent color from fading quickly. You should do a mask at least once every two weeks, or more if your hair is dry and damaged. Leave the mask on for at least 10 to 20 minutes to get the full benefits," said Stephanie Brown, NYC Master Colorist at the Eddie Arthur Salon.

"The Keratin in this daily conditioner strengthens hair, while hyaluronic acid, honey and shea butter deeply hydrate without adding weight, which is something all color-treated hair needs," Dorsey said.

"This conditioner has eight translucent conditioning agents that will not dull or change the color makeup of the hair. It’s also perfect for detangling and smoothing color-treated locks. It strengthens the hair and prevents it from breaking," said Gina Rivera, hairstylist, beauty expert and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"This is great for clients who are taking a jump on the wild side of color (so your pinks, purples and blues). But, what is great about a product like this is that if you’re a brunette who turns unwanted warm all the time, you can use the silver or silver-blue to help tone between color sessions. It’s also great to help with fading redheads! So it’s not just for 'fun' color," Maynard Bolt said.

"Using a heat protectant before heat styling is very important if you want to maintain your color and prevent it from oxidizing. This styling product has a UV protectant and doubles as a detangler. It also has coconut oil and water which protect your locks from heat and the sun, keep your color from fading and keep hair soft and frizz-free," Brown said.

Best Shampoo/Conditioner Combos

"These products help target both moisture and protein-depleted hair, so they're great on clients who use a lot of bleach/lightener. The key ingredient is the Quadra bond peptide complex that restores and repairs the hair's natural layer. It allows for color longevity as well as reconstruction and hydration," said Nine Zero One master stylist Amber Maynard Bolt.

“I have experimented and tested out a ton of products, and by far I have seen the best results for my clients with this shampoo and conditioner. They keep color vibrant and also lock in shine and moisture, so hair stays healthy, shiny and beautiful,” said celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena, at Exclusive Artists, whose clients include Chrissy Metz, Mindy Kaling and Neve Campbell.

Kathleen Firth, stylist and owner of Raika Studio Salon in NYC, swears by Paul Mitchell Platinum Blonde shampoo and conditioner. “For our blondies out there, this violet-tinted, color enhancing formula cools brassiness and eliminates warm tones, while also hydrating and adding shine. It’s great for blonde, white and silver tones,” she said.

Best Shampoo For Colored Hair

"Most brunettes' hair color fades quite brassy from daily wear and tear. This shampoo is a great at-home quick fix because it consists of blue and green pigmentation that you can actually see when you squirt it out of the bottle. Any color expert knows that cool tones such as blue and green can cancel unwanted orange and red tones in the hair. All you have to do is shampoo and let it sit in your hair for a few minutes while it actively mutes out those unwanted warm tones," said colorist Bianca Hillier of Andy Lecompte Salon.

For more articles like this one, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!