Great hair can make you feel confident and ready to tackle the day. But when your strands get dry and damaged from dyes and heat tools, those perfect hair days can be hard to come by.
Sometimes a great hair treatment can be the trick to getting your locks back on track. Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce Jennifer Birkhofer has recently been swearing by the Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment to combat frizziness, and it turns out the product is also expert-approved.
"It’s very popular and it’s a really great treatment to use after color," Edward Tricomi, co-founder of Warren Tricomi Salon, told us. "It holds (color) in, rebuilds and hydrates the hair."
For best results, the brand suggests applying to wet hair for at least 10 minutes, then shampooing and conditioning as usual. It's meant to be used once weekly, but those with more damaged strands can use it up to three times per week.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment
The concentrated treatment aims to bond together damaged hair and repair split ends for a healthy look. Tricomi told us the special blend of polymers, alcohols and salts is what gives the treatment its hydrating effects.
Birkhofer's hairdresser initially recommended the product, and now it's become a staple in her routine.
"My hair gets really frizzy in the summer and is prone to damage, and I'm always looking for a new treatment," Birkhofer said. "I bought this and instantly loved it. Once a week, I wet my hair and put a good dollop of this mask on before I shower and leave it in for 10 minutes or so. Then you just shampoo and condition as you normally would and your hair is so soft and shiny!"
Verified Amazon reviewers also say the treatment has helped nourish their hair and reduce damaged ends.
"I love this stuff!" praised a verified reviewer. "I've got over-processed hair and wish I had started using this stuff sooner. It brought my curls back to life after just one use. I'll be purchasing this product again and using it a couple of times a month."
Other reviewers have had success with leaving the product in overnight.
"Love, love, love this product," raved another verified customer. "I put it in my hair a couple of hours before bed and my coarse dry hair just drinks it up. By the time I go to bed, although it feels heavy, it's not messy and going to ruin a pillowcase. I wash it out in the morning and my generally crispy hair feels super soft."
Reviewers with dyed hair are noticing that the product helps maintain the color.
"My stylist turned me onto this treatment a couple of years ago," wrote a verified reviewer. "I am obsessed! It keeps my colored hair in good shape and helps fight dry ends. Do not hesitate if you have chemically treated hair and use styling tools."
If you've been searching for that perfect product to help your damaged hair, then this might be the quick fix for you!
