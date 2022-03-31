Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Practically everyone I know has raved about how well Olaplex products have worked in their favor, but I never had the chance to try any of them until recently. The brand announced that it would be releasing the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protecting Serum, a serum that works for all hair types (and Olaplex's first-ever serum at that).

Since my curly hair can be fickle, using the right products to protect it from damage has become even more of a priority to me. So, I jumped at the opportunity to try out the new launch.

The serum is primarily designed to protect hair from breakage and damage — including heat damage, pollution and free radicals (like UVA and UVB rays). To do this, the formula is made with ingredients like red algae extract from the south of France and a "film-forming polymer," according to the brand. Olaplex says it can protect hair for up to 48 hours at a time, which works for me since I tend to wash my hair every 2-3 days (which is the general rule of thumb).

Olaplex's serum fits right into my hair care routine

Though I use it in tandem with my other hair products, (Ouai's detox shampoo and leave-in conditioner, plus a hair oil from Trader Joe's) I've noticed a huge difference in my hair's softness since I added the Olaplex No. 9 into the mix.

It can only be applied to wet or damp hair, which I like since I prefer a low-maintenance hair care routine. I start by applying it to the ends of my hair and work my way toward my scalp, since my ends could use more nourishment than my roots. The light fragrance makes me feel like I'm at the salon (which makes sense, since my salon uses Olaplex products) and I love that it is lightweight and not thick and heavy, like most serums I've tried tend to be.

Courtesy Jillian Ortiz

After I apply it, I typically style my hair with the Revlon drying brush. The serum is supposed to protect your hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees, according to the brand.

My hair looks (and feels) so much healthier