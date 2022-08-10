The best products to help stimulate hair growth, according to a dermatologist

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

When you look down in the shower and see one too many strands in the drain, or notice some thinning spots on your scalp, it can certainly cause unwanted stress or mild panic. Of course, you should consult your doctor for any possible underlying causes, but there are many over-the-counter products on the market that can nourish your hair follicles and help revive hair growth.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry stopped by TODAY for "Wellness Wednesday" to share some of her favorite products for those who are looking to stimulate hair growth at-home. Whether you're looking for a topical treatment or curious about red light therapy, these top products are both easy-to-use and easily accessible, she says.

Keep reading to see all 11 dermatologist-recommended products for anyone experiencing hair thinning and hair loss.

Products for hair growth, according to a dermatologist

Topical treatments

Rogaine has been in the hair regrowth circuit for a very long time and now the dermatologist-recommended company offers the product for women. Henry says you can easily buy it over the counter and online. According to the brand, it contains two percent minoxidil, which is clinically proven to boost activity in the hair follicle. To use, the brand says you apply one milliliter of the dropper to the targeted area, twice a day.

For men looking to give their hair growth a boost, you may have already considered this extra strength topical solution, which contains five percent minoxidil. This product has over 13,000 Amazon reviews with one reviewer who wrote, "after 3 months of using Rogaine, I have significant hair growth where I was going bald. My hairline does not seem to be receding any further, and there is some regrowth in the front as well."

Henry says this serum is an all-natural option that doesn't contain minoxidil. According the brand, it contains tripeptides to help stimulate the hair follicles and contains herbal ingredients, which helps sooth scalp inflammation. To use, the brand says this serum is meant to leave-in with one-to-two pumps that are directly applied to the affected areas.

Henry says this sulfate-free Awakening Mist stimulates hair growth and contains redensyl, which has similar effects to minoxidil. By using twice a day, the brand says the product is meant to decrease scalp build-up and naturally nourish and encourage healthy hair follicles.

Henry likes this lotion, which contains diaminopyrimidine oxide, ginkgo biloba and biotin, as another option without minoxidil. According to the brand, the light-weight formula is meant to increase the thickness of your strands and strengthen hair follicles without leaving it feeling greasy.

Scalp care

Henry says scalp care is a new and growing part of hair care. "The scalp is an extension of the skin and maintaining a healthy scalp is critical to hair growth and maintenance," said Henry.

If you're experiencing dandruff or a dry and flaky scalp, Henry likes this serum as a scalp soother. The brand says the charcoal ingredients will remove scalp impurities and buildup from the hair follicles, and 98 percent of users experienced a less dry scalp after one use.

Next time you're out in the sun, you'll want to make sure you give your scalp a spritz of SPF too. Henry says this is an important step that protects the scalp, especially for women who often part their hair on the same side. The company claims this fast-drying SPF 30 mist is light-weight and won't leave your scalp and hair feeling overly greasy.

Hair Retention

If your hair is experiencing breakage, whether it's from hair dye, heat products or pollution, you might want to try a shampoo that focuses giving your strands the nourishment it needs. Henry picked this sulfate-free option from Dove, that is formulated with peptides and ceramides.

Give your mane some much-needed hydration with a deep conditioning mask. According to the brand, this 10 minute leave-in mask contains biotin, which is extracted from algae that is both growth-stimulating and moisturizing.

Red Light Therapy

If you're looking to splurge, Henry says red light therapy, or low-level laser therapy, is a great option to stimulate hair growth. "It has been proposed that LLLT on the scalp increases the number of hair follicles and hair tensile strength through improved microvascular circulation, reduced inflammation and increased cell energy," said Henry.

"A cap, you put it on, it looks like a cap, it is all the same," says Henry. According to the brand, this easy-to-use device is perfect for those experiencing hereditary hair loss and clinically-proven to restore thinning hair and regenerate new hair-growth. In addition, the brand says you wear this cap for just six minutes a day and it's safe to use with other hair growth products. Henry says exercise patience when using because visible results may take three to six months.

Another non-invasive and hands free red light therapy option is this device from iRestore. According to the company, this FDA-cleared treatment is great for those with alopecia and experiencing a receding hairline and balding. Featuring in-helmet padding, the brand says for the best results you can wear this for up to 25 minutes, every other day. Like other red light therapy treatments, Henry says to expect results within three to six months.