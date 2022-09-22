This multi-peptide hair serum saved my scalp — and it's only $18

What does The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum do?

The multi-peptide serum is a leave-in treatment that is "designed to support the scalp and give you thicker, denser, fuller-looking hair," according to the brand. Its water-based formula contains three key peptide technologies — Redensyl, Procapil and Baicapil — which The Ordinary says can target stem cells and increase blood flow to the scalp. The product is also made to work on any hair type or texture.

How often should you use The Ordinary hair serum?

For best results, the brand says to apply a few drops onto dry, clean hair at night, followed by massaging it into the scalp. I only wash my hair twice a week, so I was worried that applying a complete dropper full of the serum would leave it feeling and looking greasy. But it didn't! I found the formula to be extremely lightweight as well. Since I was hoping to see some improvement on my hairline, I also applied extra product to the areas where I noticed the most thinning.

The brand recommends patch testing before using and to not use on broken skin. They also advise to avoid using it with other products that contain direct acids, vitamin C, salicylic acid and its Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3% serum.

Shanon Garlin / TODAY

I started using the hair serum consistently in June. Within that time, I've noticed vast improvements to my scalp and hair. I no longer find myself itching my head throughout the day (unless I've gone too long without washing my hair), and the flaking is completely gone. Plus, my skin and strands went from feeling dry to hydrated and moisturized.

And while bad habits have been hard to break (I gave my mane a box-dye in August), I still feel like the consistent use of this serum has started to repair my many years of hair abuse. My hairline looks fuller and there's new growth starting to appear. I even have family and friends commenting on how long my locks have gotten over the summer. Overall, I feel like my entire head of hair looks and, most importantly, feels healthier.