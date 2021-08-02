Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between spending days in chlorine and saltwater on top of dealing with extreme heat, our hair goes through a lot during the summer. Aside from dealing with heat from styling tools, our hair is also dealing with heat from the elements. By the end of the summer, it can be easy to find yourself with dry, brittle hair.

To combat that, we rounded up the best hair products and tools on Amazon to keep your locks healthy and hydrated throughout the summer and beyond.

Best hair products on Amazon

We're no strangers to this anti-frizz spray from Color Wow — and neither are Amazon shoppers! It is heat-activated and designed to last up to three washes before needing reapplication. With over 17,700 five-star ratings, reviewers with various hair types also love this spray for how well it manages their frizz for days at a time.

This TikTok-trending dry shampoo is perfect for refreshing your hair quickly when you're in a rush or on-the-go. It removes excess oil and grease to give your hair new life between washes. One Shop TODAY contributor used this dry shampoo and said it saved her ample amounts of time when she was pressed for time to get ready for a night out.

Summer is the perfect time to let your hair down and let it flow, but nobody wants to do that with dull, lifeless hair. This hair treatment only needs eight seconds to revitalize your hair, leaving it silky and shiny. One Shop TODAY contributor tried it for herself and immediately noticed the difference.

With over 67,000 five-star ratings, this Olaplex hair treatment is a must-have for anyone dealing with frizzy, dry or damaged hair. Not only does it repair hair, but it's also designed to strengthen and protect hair structure while restoring the hair's healthy appearance.

When using heated styling tools on your hair, start with a heat-protectant spray. It protects locks when exposed to heat up to 450 degrees and has an anti-frizz component so you can enjoy long-lasting style. One reviewer said it "keeps my 60-year-old color-treated red hair looking 20."

One Shop TODAY contributor is a regular user of this tea tree shampoo. It was recommended to her when she was dealing with an itchy, dry scalp. "It's instantly relieving...and really helped with the itching and dryness!" she said.

A leave-in conditioner that will keep your hair hydrated and moisturized is a must-have for summer. This option from Mizani is formulated to protect hair from heat damage and leave curls frizz-free and detangled.

Nothing is worse than attempting a slick hair 'do and dealing with little baby hairs and frizz popping up. This blasting freeze spray is meant to make your look last until your next wash day, so you can be confident everything will stay in place. It has an impressive 4.8-star rating and, in case the reviews aren't enough, one look at reviewers' photos of hairstyles from slicked ponytails to tall mohawks will show you just how well this spray works.

If you want to tame baby hairs and flyaways with something a bit softer, try this hair wax stick. Reviewers are raving about how well it held down their hair. One customer also shared that it doesn't leave hair hard and stiff.

The Revlon One-Step made waves when it first debuted and hasn't stopped since. This bestseller dries and styles hair in one fell swoop, significantly lightening your styling workload. It has a whopping 234,000 five-star ratings — and one Amazon reviewer even said that the glowing reviews still don't give it enough justice.

Having the right brush can make a world of difference in the final look of a hairstyle. This brush is perfect for wet or dry hair of any type and makes detangling a breeze. Many reviewers admitted that they were skeptical of this brush at first, but were pleasantly surprised when they found that it easily detangled their hair while minimizing breakage.

Claw clips are back in style and the perfect easy summer hair accessory. You can use them to add a slight pop of color to any look. These sturdy hair pieces have a 4.8-star average and over 8,700 five-star ratings.

We're all about getting our hair done as quickly and efficiently as possible. This triple-barreled curling iron wand fits that bill. It handles three pieces of hair at a time and will help you create the perfect look in a matter of minutes. Reviewers praise this wand for its ability to heat up quickly and create consistently good-looking waves.

Like a brush, having the right towel can make a world of difference in your hair, too! A microfiber towel will help reduce frizz and dry your hair faster. This lightweight bestseller comes in a pack of two, so you can always have a clean one ready to go. People with both thick and curly or straight and fine hair are singing the praises of this wrap in the reviews.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!