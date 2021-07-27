Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Estheticians do a great job calming tender skin at the end of a waxing appointment, but once you've left the salon, it's normal for skin to feel a bit irritated in the hours following a wax.

Diana Larkin, CEO of MyHare, a waxing and body care brand, says the culprit behind redness or irritation post-wax is inflammation of the skin caused by the procedure.

"Sure, pulling hair out of the follicles will add to this reaction, but the hyper exfoliation of the skin is the main reason," Larkin told Shop TODAY. "Also, the more sensitive your skin is, the redder you get, but [it] will always subside within a few hours."

How should you care for skin after waxing?

Larkin says avoiding sun exposure is one of the most important rules when it comes to caring for your skin after getting waxed.

"Think of it as just exfoliating the top layer of your skin off," said Larkin. "New fresh skin....will burn easily now. I also wouldn't jump into the salty ocean the same day as my waxing appointment either, unless you love the sensation of stinging and burning."

Larkin says you should be extra gentle with your face if facial skin has recently been waxed.

"Never use anything too harsh or that lathers a lot," she said. "That means it's too astringent and drying."

As for workouts post-wax, Larkin says to remember you have open pores where hair follicles used to be, so be aware that there's a possibility for clogging, especially if you're prone to breakouts.

"If you're not prone to breakouts, then I say pick up that dumbbell. Otherwise, those pores will close up in 24 hours," Larkin added.

"After waxing, you should avoid applying perfumes, deodorant and products with fragrances because these can contain alcohol," Larkin explained. "Think of it as if you had a very mild burn and let it heal naturally or using products that are clean and natural."

What products should you use after getting waxed?

While you're waiting for skin to feel less irritated, there are products Larkin recommends using at home. From natural remedies like liquid from an aloe vera plant or a cold compress to items like cortisol cream and tea tree oil from your medicine cabinet, Larkin says there are plenty of ways to help post-wax skin feel better.

Larkin also recommends products that contain glycolic and salicylic acid, which help prevent ingrown hairs. Products that contain aloe, which helps skin heal, and honey, which has antibacterial properties, are also helpful.

These 11 products are perfect for anywhere you're waxing, from soothing lotions to gentle exfoliating scrubs to use in the days after.

Skin care products for post-wax care and wax burn

Keep skin exfoliated and prevent ingrown hairs with this gentle creamy sugar scrub, packed with moisturizing coconut oil.

For stressed skin, this soothing moisturizing gel is the perfect replenishing product. It's also perfect for use post-sunburn or as an after-workout skin boost.

This gentle Tree Hut sugar scrub is perfect for exfoliating skin to prevent ingrown hairs. The incredible pink grapefruit and peach nectar scent is an added perk.

While this nourishing lotion makes the perfect addition to any skin care routine, the lavender essential oils, beeswax and soy oil contained inside each bottle make it perfect for soothing tender irritated skin.

This popular post-wax serum contains natural ingredients like cactus flower extract and jojoba seed oil to soothe skin, calm inflammation and prevent ingrown hairs.

The red ginseng vinegar in this moisturizing mist helps protect and maintain balance of the skin. And, the spritz isn't oily or heavy, making it great to carry on-the-go for a quick skin refresh.

This redness-reducing serum is formulated to calm red irritated skin. With ingredients like sea whip extract (which helps with pain and swelling) and red marine algae extract (which reduces redness), it's a perfect option for post-wax tenderness.

This serum, designed to moisturize and restore damaged skin, contains red clover flower extract, an ingredient that enhances the effectiveness of hyaluronic acid. The gel-like texture absorbs fast and provides quick results and relief.

Keep a vitamin-rich shea butter, like this Nectar USA variety, in the refrigerator for a cold soothing boost when skin is at its most irritated and tender.

Packed with aloe vera, witch hazel and lavender essential oils, this cooling mist provides immediate relief to post-wax skin.

This lightweight gel serum is great for sensitive skin. Packed with botanicals like calendula and chamomile, the serum fortifies the skin's barrier and protects skin from environmental damage.

