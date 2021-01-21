This bestselling body scrub makes my dry winter skin soft and smooth

When it comes to scrubs, I follow the Goldilocks rule — it needs to be just right — and I find it imperative that it be a restful, relaxing process while in the shower. Based on my past experiences, getting just the right amount of coarse texture is crucial. That means making sure the product works its exfoliation magic without making my skin red after use. The Tree Hut scrub is coarse enough to remove my dead or dry textured skin, but its consistency is more similar to sugar than something rough and scratchy.

I also noticed that the scrub is definitely infused with shea butter because after one use on my legs they were as soft as butter. There was no greasy or excessive residue left by the product, just much-needed moisture. I have used the scrub on dry elbows, hands, heels, and even on my lips! Ironically, the skin on my body needs moisture but my face does not.

If you have oily or combination facial skin like me, I would stay away from using this product on your face because of the shea butter content. Using just a small dab on my lips after my skin care routine has made my chapped lips completely disappear.

I tried out the pink champagne, the coconut lime (my personal favorite) and the exotic bloom flavor. All three scents have shea butter and hemp seed. The exotic bloom has an amazing lavender smell, which is perfect for a spa day at home. The coconut lime smells like breathing in a tropical island. And the pink champagne is just a pop of fun, but it was a seasonal scent for the holidays so is currently unavailable. But not to worry, since there are many more you can choose from, including Moroccan rose, tropical mango and coconut.

The packaging of the product itself was also a big win for me. I keep the tub in my shower at all times and no matter what flavor I have in there, it looks so inviting.

Whether you are looking to give yourself a little R&R that we all deserve in the new year or you are looking for a small gift idea, the Tree Hut Scrub is a great answer.

