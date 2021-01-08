Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As we finish up the first week of 2021, you might be feeling motivated. Everything is in order for the new year: your calendar, your closet and your kitchen. But what about your makeup bags and medicine cabinets?

Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure, stopped by TODAY to share the magazine’s best tips for what to ditch and what to add to your beauty routine in the new year.

When to toss out beauty products

Start your refresh by trashing the old. “Eye makeup doesn’t last as long as most cosmetics,” Michelle said. Anything that’s going around your eyeballs, like mascara or eyeliner, should be replaced every three to six months.

Nail polishes that have separated or changed color are irredeemable. So are lipsticks that have dried out or cracked. Toss them out and replace them with fresh bottles.

“Skin care doesn’t have an endless shelf life,” Lee said. “Check the date on your products like sunscreen, which last for a year or two.” The advice is especially important for any products that require you to dip your fingers into a jar, as it can start to grow dirty.

Makeup sponges can also quickly get gross, even if you’re regularly cleaning them. It’s a good idea to replace those every few months, as well.

And finally, go through anything that’s been sitting in your shower. If bottles and jars have been repeatedly exposed to water, there’s a good chance the products may have gone bad.

The 2021 beauty products to add

It almost seems too good to be true. This hair turban will make it look like you spend twice as long styling your hair than you actually did. Not only does the microfiber help dry your hair in half the time of a traditional towel, it is actually less damaging and helps prevent future frizz.

You know your skin needs SPF protection against the sun. But did you know that it could also use protection against the blue light from your computer screen? If you’re WFHing and staring at your computer screen 24/7, your skin might start experiencing hyperpigmentation. This SPF from Supergoop! also contains cocoa peptides to fight back against blue light.

We’re all washing and sanitizing our hands non-stop these days, which takes a toll on your skin. Keep your digits looking healthy and feeling soft with a nourishing hand cream. This cream from SkinFix helps rebuild your skin’s natural barrier, giving you extra protection for the frequent-hand-washing months ahead.

When you don’t have time for a full manicure, reach for press-on nails. Chillhouse, the ultra-cool salon in downtown Manhattan, has released press-ons for cool girls, with designs like pastel gingham and tie-dye. Because the glue is non-toxic and non-damaging, you can try them all without ruining your natural nails.

A headband is a bad hair day godsend. Sure, you could tuck unruly hair out of sight underneath a hat. But a show-stopping headband like this one from Kitsch not only manages your hair, but makes you feel powerful.

If you were up all night binging TV shows and don’t want everyone on your Zoom call to know it, there’s an easy fix that doesn’t involve pretending your camera is broken. Help brighten up your face with a swipe of lip color. Choose an option like this liquid matte lipstick from TLB that performs double duty by also softening your lips, with ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil and jojoba oil. If matte isn't always your best friend, try the gloss instead.

