As of today, summer has officially begun, which means sweaty season is upon us. We know that there’s nothing like frizzy hair or makeup sliding off your face to dim your summer glow. But here's the good news: Beauty brands have your back with products that keep you protected when you're having fun in the sun.

Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to help you summer-proof your beauty routine. From waterproof products to summer makeup that'll give you a natural look, Sheriff-Kendricks has you covered with the beauty essentials you need to beat the heat.

Keep reading to discover more sweat-proof hair, skin and makeup products experts rely on most in the hottest months. We even included some of our own top picks for making this your most confident, comfortable summer yet.

Summer-proof skin care products seen on TODAY

According to Sheriff-Kendricks, everyone should exfoliate two to three times a week during the summer because of excessive heat and humidity. She recommends this exfoliant for its gentle, deep-cleaning formula that "will give you new skin."

Who doesn't love a quick, affordable and effective face mask? Lucky for you, this hydrogel face mask checks all three boxes. After using this mask — which includes vitamin C and vegan collagen — Sheriff-Kendricks says her skin felt fresher, looked brighter and appeared plumper.

Even though the air might feel humid enough, your skin still needs the benefits of hydrating products during the summer, according to Sheriff-Kendricks. Whether she's using this "luxurious" renewal cream in the summer or the winter, she feels it melt into her skin, leaving her under-eyes hydrated and refreshed.

Natural summer makeup seen on TODAY

Sheriff-Kendricks tells all her clients, "you cannot paint your walls without primer" — and in the world of makeup, the same sentiment is true. You need primer to smooth over skin imperfections and create a "flawless canvas" for your makeup. She recommends this primer because it protects you from UV rays while hydrating your skin before a fresh face of makeup.

In an ideal world, our makeup bags would be full of mind-blowing products we cannot get enough of. In Sheriff-Kendricks' eyes, this full coverage foundation is truly mind-blowing. Not only does this beauty expert say this foundation controls shine and withstands humidity, but she says it offers a natural finish that lasts all day.

This thermal blush is from Sheriff-Kendricks' makeup line, which means it is expert-formulated and expert-approved. She says that anyone can use this blush because it interacts with your body's pH level to create a personalized blush color. Since your pH level changes daily, the blush works with your skin to create your perfect blush shade every day.

Sheriff-Kendricks loves Thrive Causemetics mascara because she does not have to use much to get the effect she wants. The formula's "peptide lash boosters" will deep condition your lashes while giving them extra volume. The brush also deserves a shoutout because it "separates lashes beautifully" by lifting and curling them individually.

Infused with pomegranate extract which reduces "cellular damage in your body," L'Oréal's paradise lip balm will make your lips feel pampered and nourished, according to the brand. If you're looking for instant hydration and an affordable price tag, this lip product belongs in your cart.

Waterproof makeup seen on TODAY

Sheriff-Kendricks wants you to know that contouring is on trend this summer. In order to master the look, you need to think "subtle and soft" when applying contour. She recommends this contour balm because she says it gives you "realistic depth and dimension" without weighing you down.

If you're looking for a versatile product, stop right here. Sheriff-Kendricks uses this hybrid cream on her eyes, cheeks and lips. With an $18 price tag and more than 30 shades available, you might as well grab this cream in multiple colors so you can transform your summer beauty routine. Sheriff-Kendricks recommends mixing the creams to create your own palette.

Reduce the amount of single-use plastic waste you produce by adding Soshe's refillable mascara to your cart. Not only will you be helping the planet, but you will look great doing it thanks to the formula that lengthens, separates and curls your lashes.

In order to ensure your makeup withstands the summer heat all day long, Sheriff-Kendricks suggests using this setting spray. By making your makeup waterproof, this spray will allow you to "truly live life in the summertime," according to the Emmy-nominated makeup artist.

Waterproof makeup is truly resilient, which means taking it off can be a challenge. Sheriff-Kendricks says Garnier's micellar water cleanser is "the best way to remove waterproof makeup." Save your skin from harsh scrubbing damage by using this gentle cleanser that lifts away dirt and makeup.

More sweat-proof beauty must-haves

“This sweat-proof, water-proof brow setter will keep your brows groomed and locked in place all day,” says celebrity makeup artist Lynn Simpson to Shop TODAY. The brand’s Precisely, My Brow Waterproof Eyebrow Definer — available in 12 shades — is another one of our warm-weather go-tos.

“This is my fave waterproof mascara, delivering high volume without any smushing or flaking under the eyes. Waterproof is the only way to go if you curl your lashes," Simpson said.

To keep your hairstyle from going poof as soon as you step outside in the humid summer days, this viral Dream Coat from Color Wow can help. Designed to block moisture, this frizz-fighting formula has won multiple awards and legions of fans.

“This water-resistant, mineral sunscreen is fantastic for the summer, especially for people with sensitive skin that needs additional moisture. It's sheer, easy to apply, and lasts through sweat or fun in the water. Do reapply every 80 minutes if you're out in the sun continuously," Anar Mikailov, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of KP Away said.

“The combination of cucumber and witch hazel is incredibly cooling and rejuvenating, and the soothing alcohol-free mist helps tone down redness and keeps my complexion looking calm and clear. The Witch Hazel + Cucumber is my personal go-to for summertime, but all of Humphrey’s toner mists are the perfect size to toss into my bag or purse and take with me wherever I go. It’s a must-have product for me when the weather warms up!" Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic told us.

“I live in Florida so I'm very familiar with humidity and heat, especially in the summer. Rose hydrosols in a mist are my go-to for summer and travel. They act as an astringent toner, anti-inflammatory agent and hydrator all in one. Put it in the fridge for an extra refreshing effect," Krupa Koestline, clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants, told us.

“Using a primer in the summer can seriously extend the life of your makeup in the most humid and balmy weather. This clean primer works for all skin types (from oily to dry), controls shine, smooths and plumps the skin and is rich in antioxidants," Lisa Aharon, celebrity makeup artist, said.

“This lightweight aerosol works as a protectant to shield hair from humidity and prevent frizz in all types of weather conditions,” hairstylist Fantashia Hauss said. The brand recommends spraying the formula on finished hair to set your style (it can be used before styling for additional texture and hold).

“When it comes to giving my clients a glow, cream highlighter is a must-have. This one is silky smooth and comes in five shades so you can highlight with a tint that is flattering to your summer skin tone. It's also infused with skin care like rose extract to even the skin and squalane for a light feel of hydration," Neil Scibelli, celebrity makeup artist told us.

“These eye shadow sticks stay on all day, are sweat-proof, and add instant definition to the eyes in one swipe. Pro tip: focus on one eye at a time, applying and smudging out the edges with the fingertips or the built-in sponge for a fuss-free makeup moment!" said Aaron Barry, hairstylist and makeup artist.

When it comes to reviving soggy, lackluster hair, there are few products that come close to this beloved dry shampoo from Klorane. According to the brand, you just spritz the gentle, oat milk-enriched formula onto your roots, working it in with your fingers, and watch the sweat and oil disappear.

This Shop TODAY editor-favorite is great for all skin types because of its invisible application. It goes on clear and protects against the sun's rays whatever your activity (since it is sweat and water resistant). It also doubles as a go-to makeup primer, one Shop TODAY editor said.

“This translucent finishing powder is my secret weapon for keeping skin looking flawless and is the perfect product for seamless touch-ups throughout the day. My biggest professional tip is to apply a very thin application of the finishing powder after priming the skin and before foundation. Then lightly set the face in the areas needed with additional powder after applying your foundation. This additional step will work overtime to absorb oils and sweat during the summer heat. I love that it sets the makeup but doesn’t dull down the natural glow of the skin. This finishing powder can also be used by all skin tones making it an easy must-have item for everyone!” Kristen Fortier, makeup artist, said.

This innovative serum from Pour Moi Skincare has won beauty awards for its ability to protect skin and deliver anti-aging results, specifically in humid conditions. The brand also just launched a range of weather-proof drops for easily customizing your skin care routine based on the climate you’re in (the Rain Drops are among our favorites for an instant moisture boost).

This popular skin tint from ILIA serves as a serum, foundation and SPF in one, and is available in 30 beautiful shades. The brand also just launched a new skin serum with SPF 40 for added hydration and protection on dry, sunny days.

Though not necessarily made to combat sweat, the right face wash is necessary in the summer. “This cleanser combines the effects of salicylic acid, antioxidants and plant extracts to keep skin appearing bright while gently exfoliating. This is especially helpful in the summer months if you are wearing sunscreen, which may block pores," Dr. John C. Layke, DO, board-certified plastic surgeon and co-founder of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group said.