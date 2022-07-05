Does makeup with SPF provide adequate sun protection? Derms weigh in

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For most people, this summer is jam-packed with activities and events that were postponed over the past two years and while exciting, it also means that our sun protection game needs to be top tier.

Wearing sunscreen is a no-brainer and while we know we should be reapplying throughout the day, that tends to get tricky once you put makeup on. No one wants to rub in a layer of sunscreen on top of their soft glam beat. That’s where makeup with SPF comes in.

Instead of forcing yourself to potentially ruin your makeup in the name of sun protection (a no-no) or avoiding reapplication all together when you have makeup on (an even bigger no-no), you can use makeup with SPF to simultaneously touch up your look and stay protected. But is makeup with SPF enough on its own? We asked two dermatologists and a makeup artist to demystify this new summer beauty staple.

How much sunscreen should people be using?

Before venturing into the world of SPF makeup, we asked New York City-based board-certified dermatologists Dr. Nkem Ugonabo and Dr. Joshua Zeichner about how much regular sunscreen people should actually be wearing.

Both recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides UVA and UVB protection with at least SPF 30.

“Since most people are not applying as much sunscreen as they should, the SPF value gets diluted out. That’s why I recommend starting with a higher SPF to begin with,” Zeichner said in an email.

However, if you’re dealing with hyperpigmentation, melasma or any other pigment-related issue, Ugonabo recommends using sunscreen with an SPF of 50 or higher.

“We know that those conditions are very sensitive to the sun...so I think that extra protection works great for my patients,” she said.

Once you’ve chosen your SPF 30 (or higher) broad-spectrum sunscreen, it’s time to apply! For the face, Ugonabo recommends applying two finger-lengths worth of product.

“That’s why it’s really important to find one that you like and one that blends into your skin so that you are okay using that amount,” she said.

Across your entire body, she says you should be using roughly one ounce worth of sunscreen. While one ounce doesn’t sound like a lot, Ugonabo said it roughly measures out to one full shot glass (which seems like a lot more when you picture it that way).

Ugonabo stressed the importance of educating people about sunscreen in her profession because of studies that show most people use less than the proper amount of sunscreen needed for adequate protection on a daily basis. Zeichner added that people typically apply half as much sunscreen as they should be on their faces.

Does makeup with SPF provide adequate sun protection?

There are two answers to this, according to Ugonabo and Zeichner. The short answer is no — makeup with SPF doesn’t provide adequate sun protection on its own based on the amount of makeup people typically apply. The longer answer is yes — it technically could provide adequate protection, but the amount needed to reach that point would leave you looking cakey and uncomfortable.

Both dermatologists — alongside New York-based makeup artist Caroline Baribeau — all recommend starting with a base layer of traditional sunscreen and using makeup with SPF to touch up your look while reapplying sunscreen throughout the day.

“Think of makeup with SPF like the cherry on top of the sundae. But without the ice cream, it’s not a sundae at all,” Zeichner offered.

What if you layer several products that each claim to have SPF in it? Would a concealer with SPF 15 + foundation with SPF 15 + setting powder with SPF 15 provide a total of SPF 45? Unfortunately, it's not exactly that simple. Ugonabo says it’s not impossible to reach a level of adequate sun protection by layering several makeup products that each contain SPF, but the math is “almost too complicated” and can result in under calculations, so it’s best to stick with using a traditional sunscreen as your base.

“When it comes to layering sunscreen, applying one product with a SPF 15 on top of another one in the end will likely still only give you SPF 15 protection. Since you’re not applying as much as you should be to begin with, you’re not actually getting any added effect,” Zeichner told us.

Which makeup products can have SPF?

Baribeau said several types of makeup products are made with SPF baked into the formula nowadays like CC creams, tinted moisturizers, foundations, concealers and even powders.

Ugonabo said she often recommends powders or compacts that can be easily used while out and about.

"Tinted powders might be preferable for Brown or Black skin because the color will match their skin tone and makeup better," she told us.

She admits that it’s probably unrealistic to ask someone to put sunscreen on top of their makeup when it's time to reapply, so makeup with SPF in it is perfect for adding on to base sun protection while keeping your look intact.

How to apply makeup with SPF

Baribeau says there’s no special way to apply makeup with SPF — just apply each of your products as you normally would!

She, like Ugonabo, expressed the importance of using makeup with SPF as a touch-up product that provides complementary protection to the base sunscreen that should be applied before the rest of your makeup.

Makeup with SPF to try

Baribeau likes this CC cream with SPF 50. "Depending on how you like to wear your makeup and the coverage that you want, I think that you can get good versatility [from] it," she said.

According to the brand, this cream goes "beyond color-correcting" and is a full-coverage foundation, anti-aging serum and mineral sunscreen all in one.

The brush-on applicator makes reapplying sunscreen a breeze. This broad-spectrum option boasts water resistance for up to 80 minutes and its new formula contains hyaluronic acid.

For lightweight coverage that's perfect for summer, this tinted moisturizer from Nars claims to provide sheer, buildable coverage and is made with vitamin C for brightening properties. Plus it's offered in over a dozen different shades.

This fragrance-free mineral sunscreen and foundation offers SPF 30 and light-to-medium coverage. The brand also says its natural finish makes it safe for sensitive or problematic skin. Key ingredients include prickly pear extract to help protect from blue light pollution and white sage extract to reduce the appearance of irritation.

Offering opaque coverage, this concealer also boasts SPF 35 protection. According to the brand, it's long-wearing with 12 hours of coverage, water-resistant, non-comedogenic and controls oil. It's available in almost two dozen different shades.

This tinted eye serum from Colorescience does it all. With SPF 35 for sun protection, tinted options to provide color and slight coverage and anti-aging benefits, it's the total package. Its anti-aging benefits include brightening and correcting dark circles, reducing puffiness and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

When it's time to reapply throughout the day, a brush-on mineral powder with SPF is the perfect option to keep your makeup intact while keeping your skin properly protected. Key ingredients in this Tarte option include titanium dioxide and zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection and vanilla, an ingredient with natural fragrance that they claim also targets signs of aging.

For fuller coverage without sacrificing sun protection, this Physicians Formula pressed powder is an obvious choice. According to the brand, it provides 16 hours of wear (though you should definitely be reapplying more often than that for proper protection) and it "visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and sun damage."

Even with the lowest SPF level in this bunch, some protection is better than no protection. This powder has SPF 15 and is formulated to provide medium coverage and a natural finish. It's offered in a variety of shades from fair to deepest deep.

Whether you prefer a dewy look or just want to keep your makeup in place, you can't go wrong with a setting spray that has SPF 30. It boasts the ability to set makeup for up to 16 hours (again: apply more often for sun protection reasons) and a sheer, non-sticky feel for all skin types.

