Searching for a good moisturizer with SPF is no easy feat. There are hundreds — maybe even thousands — of options currently available on the market. But a SPF hydrator might be one of the most important products to include in your routine. After all, using sun protection is vital for preventing premature aging.

Since it’s so difficult to sift through all the options available, we decided to ask the experts for some help. Here, we’ve rounded up all the SPF moisturizers that top dermatologists actually recommend to their patients.

Dermatologist-recommended SPF moisturizers

If you know about CeraVe, then you already know that it’s a brand you can trust when it comes to gentle lotions and creams. “This one in particular is tried-and-true, affordable and effective,” says Chicago dermatologist, Dr. Omer Ibrahim. “It offers a SPF of 30, and with its ceramides — the skin’s natural lipids that help moisturize and repair the skin barrier — and hyaluronic acid, it stands out as a great emollient for the skin.”

Additionally, a low level of niacinamide functions as an antioxidant.

“This product is sheer, lightweight and with its healthy dose hyaluronic acid, boosts skin hydration,” says Dr. Ibrahim. “It also contains vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant that, over time, helps reduce signs of aging.”

For a sheer sunscreen that works on all skin types and tones, this is a great option. "This sunscreen will give your skin a really beautiful lit-from-within glow, while still providing the essential SPF protection,” says Los Angeles dermatologist, Dr. Onyeka Obioha. “It is also great to use under foundation."

If you’re on the hunt for a holy grail tinted option, Marietta, Georgia dermatologist, Dr. Kathleen Viscusi, says this is the best one. “Not only does this product give you a gorgeous, glowing finish on the outside, but it also works internally to protect the skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays, shield against environmental pollution and counteract infrared-generated free radicals,” she says. “It’s the perfect everyday option for those looking to combine their sun protection and moisturizer all in one.”

According to Dr. Ibrahim, this La Roche-Posay SPF moisturizer is oil-free, non-comedogenic and good for all skin types. “The product combines niacinamide, glycerin, ceramide and prebiotic thermal water to adequately hydrate the skin and restore its natural barrier, while providing the SPF protection you need,” he adds.

People with hyperpigmentation should try this moisturizer. “The soy helps with the pigment and the SPF is a must,” explains New York City dermatologist, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali.

As a bonus, this formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores.

For those who hate feeling like they have sunscreen on, Dr. Bhanusali recommends this option by Supergoop. “It truly absorbs right into the skin,” he says.

Plus, it’s completely invisible and scentless — unlike most SPF options out there.

Dr. Viscusi asserts this is her go-to recommendation for all of her patients — from the golfer who spends hours in the sun, to the office worker who spends their day at a computer. “This is probably one of the most unique moisturizing SPFs out there — making it one of my favorites,” says Dr. Viscusi. “It not only protects against future sun damage, but it is able to repair existing damage already done to the skin. This is thanks to DNA repairsomes — aka DNA enzymes — which are clinically proven to repair actinic damage.”

The versatility of this SPF lies in that it is the perfect fit for everyday life. It’s lightweight and non-greasy, and has broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Even more, it has an 80-minute water-resistance dependability, making it the perfect fit for more active use, withstanding everything from sweat to swimming pools

"Mineral sunscreens are a better alternative to chemical sunscreens, especially if you have sensitive skin,” says Dr. Obioha. “I recommend the Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen if you're looking for a product that will provide some light coverage while also offering SPF protection."

