This CeraVe moisturizer is a miracle worker for my skin

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Coffee, shower, and….niacinamide? Say what? My new and improved morning routine now has all three!

I've shopped my way through drugstore aisles over the years and have always overlooked CeraVe, never knowing the little blue and white box had a potion inside that I can’t live without. While revamping my AM and PM skincare routine, I decided to take a dive into the classic and well-known skin care line and try the AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 for myself. It was an easy first choice since it is the #1 bestseller in facial moisturizers on Amazon with nearly 14,000 positive reviews, 75% of which are five stars!

Its formula is a holy grail of essential ingredients

This CeraVe cream claims to moisturize your skin throughout the day with essential ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, zinc oxide and the holy grail: hyaluronic acid. I was definitely apprehensive about using the moisturizer as I've never had success with an over-the-counter brand before. Other moisturizers in the past have clogged my pores easily. Since using this product, though, I haven't had an acne breakout. In fact, it has had a clarifying and soothing effect on my skin.

I was also curious to see if my skin would have a shiny or oily finish and it didn’t! Once the product was fully absorbed, my skin looked more hydrated and healthier.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

It keeps me moisturized throughout the entire day

I've found the most personal success with this product by using it in the AM after cleansing and before applying my makeup. Though the moisturizer is oil-free and lightweight, the color and texture are a bit deceiving. When the moisturizer is first dispensed, it feels more more like sunscreen. It also takes a few minutes of thorough massaging to ensure the white tint is completely absorbed into your skin. After careful blending and letting the product fully dry and sink in, it did not give me any kind of visible tone. The moisturizer also is fragrance-free, which I thought was a positive feature for everyday use. I would recommend just one pump for the entire face application.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

After a full day of wear, my skin didn’t look like it was in desperate need of hydration! CeraVe describes it as “Moisture throughout the day, while creating a protective barrier for your skin.” I'd say it was exactly as advertised.

I appreciate the extra sun protection

The rich moisturizing effect is just the beginning. I've been making it a habit to use products that contain sunscreen every day since the adverse consequences of ultraviolet rays without protection are not worth the risk. No matter where you live or what season it is, SPF should be a must for your skin care routine.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

In the past, when I have applied sunscreen to my face, it made me break out and feel greasy. Not CeraVe. In fact, I felt just the opposite with this broad-spectrum SPF 30 lotion: It kept my face looking fresh and radiant all day long. It offers me sun protection while simultaneously making my skin feel hydrated just the right amount.

This treatment was developed along with dermatologists and was previously recommended by my own dermatologist! Somehow, I felt more expensive skin care products were better in quality. The hefty price tags must be more effective, right? Wrong. CeraVe's Facial Moisturizing Lotion is the way to go!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!