This popular bonding oil gives my hair fresh-from-the-salon shine and vibrancy

I may not drive a magic school bus, but I can certainly relate to Ms. Frizzle when it comes to shared hair woes. I constantly suffer from frizz and flyaways, especially in the winter when the air is super dry. And although I have a shampoo that I swear by to keep my locks soft and healthy, I've realized my hair can probably use an extra boost in the styling department.

So, I did what any determined shopper would do — I Googled how celebrities keep their hair so smooth and shiny. During my search, I kept coming across the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil. When I also saw it was on Shop TODAY's list of best hair oils, I knew I had to try it.

But would it be the liquid gold my (and Ms. Frizzle's) locks so desperately needed?

What sets this bonding oil apart from other treatments is its highly concentrated formula and powerful ability to penetrate and repair hair from the inside out. While so many other hair serums on the market are made with concerning chemicals and ingredients, this formula is free of silicones, parabens, formaldehydes and more. In fact, all of Olaplex's products contain a patented ingredient called Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, which restores damaged hair at the molecular level. The result is smoother and shinier hair.

There are eight products in the Olaplex family, all designed to be used together. But from what I've read, if you can only afford to try one, Olaplex No. 7 is a great place to start when your end goal is to give your locks some added shine and protection. (But if want to fight frizz for up to 72 hours, the brand recommends pairing the oil with the No. 6 Bond Smoother.)

On Amazon, the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil has an impressively high overall rating from nearly 25,000 reviewers — 84 percent of whom gave it a full five stars. Reviews are just as high at Sephora and Ulta Beauty. (I haven't used it on my body, but it's also worth noting that it's ranked No. 2 on Amazon's list of bestsellers in Body Oils.)

Trust me — a little goes a long way with this hair essential. Courtesy Katie Jackson

It works on all hair types

Short, long, straight, curly, dyed or fried — the Olaplex No. 7 is designed to work on all hair types. (It's even safe to use on human hair extensions, according to the brand.) In addition to easily frizzing, my wavy-ish hair also suffers from some heat damage. A lot of that has to do with the pretty serious relationship I've had with my hair dryer and flat iron over the years. So, while I'd love to invest in a temperature-controlling Dyson tool, the $28 bonding oil is more in line with my current beauty budget.

The directions say you can apply the oil — a few drops at a time — to damp or dry hair. I usually use it before my styling tools when my hair is still damp because it offers heat protection up to 450 degrees. After blow-drying, I see results almost instantly. My hair looks and feels smooth, and there's zero flyaways. Sometimes, I can skip the straightening step altogether, which is a huge time-saving perk I wasn't expecting.

No, I didn't just come from the salon

My hair, usually dull and dry-looking, also appears much healthier. There's a sheen — glossy, not greasy — that I've never seen before, even when I've used other serums. My hair isn't colored, but I can definitely see why the product claims to extend color and "renew vibrancy." I'm not sure how, but my normally boring brown hair suddenly looked more dimensional after using this product for the first time. Plus, the results lasted overnight! Somehow, I woke up with a fresh-from-the-salon look despite being fresh out of bed.

Now I can get salon-worthy hair at home! Courtesy Katie Jackson

Since the Olaplex No. 7 smooths hair, it's easy to look like you've just had a Keratin treatment after using it. I love that sleek style. For a finishing touch, I usually follow up my oil-treated hair with a root booster for some extra volume.

Don't get me wrong: I love Ms. Frizzle, but when it comes to red-headed hair goals, I'm more aiming for Little Mermaid-inspired shine, sheen and strength. They might be fictional characters, but the results I get with the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil are 100 percent real.

