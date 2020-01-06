Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

For anyone who feels like their hair just doesn't have the length or volume they crave (and that growing it out takes too long), extensions are a great instant solution.

But with so many options out there, it's so hard to know which to choose. “As a colorist, I like clip-ins the best,” Stephanie Brown, master colorist at the Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City, told TODAY Style. “It’s easier for me to color hair, and also because you can put them in and take them out whenever you want. They are a (commitment-free) way to add length and fullness or body to your hair.”

Stephanie's most important tip is to pick a set with color and texture that is most similar to your own hair. “It isn’t easy dyeing extensions and it isn’t cheap ... I charge the same amount as I do when I color someone’s hair," Brown said.

When it comes to price, a good set is worth the investment.

"(Cheaper options) can look bulky and even cause harm to your natural hair since the clips or tapes are poorly made," Brown added. "If you take proper care of your extensions, they will not need to be replaced so quickly. Even if you dye your hair, just bring them with you to the salon and ask your colorist to match them."

TODAY Style asked other celebrity hairstylists what their favorite clip-in hair extensions are and they shared which ones they recommend to their own clients.

The best clip-in hair extensions

"I originally bought these because they were an 'Amazon’s Choice' item, plus their reviews — although there are not many — were almost all five stars," said celebrity stylist Gregg Giannillo, who works with clients like Vanessa Williams. "Once I used them, I knew why! They are soft, thick, very good quality and very well made. They curl beautifully, they color beautifully and they come in so many varieties that you can find a perfect match. They are truly the next best thing to custom made at a fraction of the price."

“My personal favorite clip-ins are from Hair U Wear. Not only are they extremely easy to use, but the hair is very high quality for a great price and is traceable back to its origins, which is so important," said celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena, whose clients include Chrissy Metz, Mindy Kaling, Jordana Brewster and more.

"If you're putting your hair up and want some incredible thickness and length, I love Scunci's Effortless Beauty Faux Hair," said Mena. "It's affordable, so easy to use and gives you hair for days!"

"Hairtensity also has really great quality clip-ins," said Mena. "Their human hair is affordable, blends really well with your natural hair and you can use your heat tools with them for styling."

"For easy, clip-on hair extensions, DevaLook comes in an assortment of colors, adds some nice volume and is easy to use," said celebrity hairstylist Felix Fischer, who has worked with Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson and Kate Winslet.

“I send all of my clients to RPZL for clip-in hair extensions. It’s the highest quality hair texture with a large range of colors that ensures the hair blends seamlessly. They look and feel so natural that my clients never want to take them out," said Joseph Maine, a New York City-based celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Kelly Ripa, Katie Holmes, Priyanka Chopra and many others.

Extension expert and senior master colorist Kacey Welch from Roil Salon in Beverly Hills, California, swears by Bellami clip-ins. “They come in lengths from 18 inches to 24 inches and are perfect for a quick style change, event or to see if extensions are for you," Welch said. "They have such a wide assortment of colors, they virtually match everyone — and they also have fun colors so you can experiment, too. They instantly add volume and length and are easy enough to do at home or to take to your stylist."

“I like The Hair Shop. They have a large variety of colors, lengths, textures and styles ... They have everything, and I mean everything,” said Stephanie Brown, master colorist at the Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City. Her celebrity clients include Kate McKinnon and Melissa Villaseñor.

“I like Glam Seamless for variety in color," said Brown. "These extensions are soft and shiny. I like these more for length than for fullness."

“Cashmere hair extensions are my No. 1 choice," said Arthur Shamalov, stylist and co-owner of Eddie Arthur Salon. "Not only are they real human hair, but they also have a good variety of colors to choose from. The clips are very secure and they don’t feel tight on the scalp."

