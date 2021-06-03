Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're putting on a pair of colorful earrings, a bold necklace or a stylish patterned bag, accessories add the perfect finishing touches to any outfit. Often overlooked, though, are hair accessories! Instead of using a plain black hair tie everyday, opt for a colorful scrunchie, a beaded headband or a patterned clip to add another layer to your look.

Summer is the best time to flex your hair accessories collection. They keep your hair out of your face on those extra hot days without sacrificing style. We rounded up a few of the best summer hair accessories in different styles under $20.

To shop this article by category, just click on the links below:

Headbands for summer

Headbands are a classic hair accessory that come in so many different styles. We love this set with a twist and faux pearls on each. The open end allows you to slide it on and easily smooth hair out of your face. This set comes with headbands in pink, yellow, black and white.

These headbands are perfect for anyone that's aiming for more of a boho chic look. They feature a twist in the front that is part of the design, so you don't have to worry about getting it right every time. Just slip it on, pull up and go! There are seven different pattern and color options available.

Embrace your inner '90s child with these metal headbands. Reviewers love these headbands for their ease and durability. "These headbands keep my hair our of my face without tangles, all the headbands look very nice and super strong, I see that they will last for many years to come!" one reviewer wrote.

This ribbed bandie from The Wrap Life comes open-ended, so you can tie it any way you'd like. It runs about 36 inches long and comes in four different colors. "[It's a] perfect way to add a little glam during these days where we stay at home more, but crave a little something more," one reviewer wrote.

If you're willing to splurge a bit more, Eva Mendes is also a huge fan of The Wrap Life's head wraps, available for $26.

Hair ties for summer

This hair tie gives the impression of a scarf without having to deal with the hassle of actually tying one and getting your hair tangled in it. This Old Navy option is less than $10 and comes in four different colors and prints.

Add a pop of color to the basics! This set of scrunchies comes in five different colors in shades of blue, cream, blush and mauve. Made with suede material, they are soft to the touch and gentle on your hair.

These coil hair ties have over 15,300 five-star reviews on Amazon. They are designed to leave no hair bumps when you take them out and reduce the headaches that come from having your hair tied up for too long. Score this pack of eight hair ties in four different colors for under $10.

This set of four cute scarf scrunchies features patterns that are perfect for summer! There are nine sets available featuring different bright and playful patterns.

Hair clips for summer

These hair clips are an Amazon bestseller and have an average 4.8-star rating. Reviewers with all different hair types, from thick and curly to fine and straight, are raving about how well these clips have worked for them. Choose from nine sets in a variety of colors.

Incorporate different shapes and colors into your accessories collection with these clips from Universal Thread. These are smaller than claw clips, so they're ideal for holding bangs and front hair pieces out of your face. They also come in a solid gold color.

Not sure which style of clip to get? Just get all of them! This set of 20 hair clips features pieces that range in style, size and design. You'll have a hair clip for every outfit.

Claw clips want to have fun, too! This one comes in a triangular design with a cheetah print.

Headscarves for summer

Nail the '90s look with this daisy headscarf.

This multiuse satin headscarf is perfect for any outfit — and it doesn't just have to be for your hair! You can use it as a belt, a shawl, an ankle tie or a bandana.

This 100% cotton headscarf has an elasticized back so you can just slip it on over your head. The white eyelet print gives it that delicate summer feel so you can wear it with any outfit. It also comes in red and a black geo print.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!