20 affordable summer styles to shop from Marshalls and T.J. Maxx — starting at $13

Figuring out your unique summer style can be fun, experimental and, sometimes, a little tricky. We all try our hardest to keep up with the latest trends — from the chicest ways to wear white to new swimwear styles (red is in this season!) to the laidback, cozy vibes of the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic. But with so much to try, our wallets are at risk of taking a major hit ... unless you know where to look.

Whether you're prepping for pool parties, want the cutest looks for an upcoming getaway or just need a wardrobe reset during these next few hot-weather months, we found some amazing and affordable options from Marshalls and T.J. Maxx's summer collection.

We know you'd rather be lounging at the beach or planning a backyard soiree rather than scrolling through the endless amount of options, so we did the digging for you. The brands even sent us a few pieces to check out for ourselves, so see below for 20 of our favorite picks to become your next one-and-done summer outfit.

Marshalls and T.J. Maxx summer styles

Between the ruffled, off-shoulder hemline to the tie-waist to the dainty floral print — we don't know what we love more! Shop TODAY photo editor Becca Delman says she felt "stylish and ready for summer" while wearing it. It's so versatile, she even wore it as a top paired with jeans.

"These jeans fit in all the right places," Delman said about these wide-leg pants. "The flare worked well with flats and heels, but the sizing did run small — I would size up." According to the brand, cotton-spandex fabric makeup offers a comfortable amount of stretch.

For casual daytime wear, a solid pair of flat sandals are just what you need to take you from errand running to outdoor lounging. This pair brings together many different styles and materials into one, including a corked footbed, metallic lining and stretch straps, according to the brand.

This swimsuit gives the phrase "business in the front, party in the back" a whole new meaning. We love the textured strip front and V-neck style, but there's no question that the standout detail on this suit is the criss-cross open back.

Give yourself a bit of shade but do it in style with this Panama Hat. The all-white design will brighten up any look, and the pom pom trim gives a pop of color and texture that we're absolutely loving.

Simplicity goes a long way with this linen tank top. It comes in the colors green and white, and each is designed with a subtle fringe trim along the neckline and bottom hem. Pair this a pair of jeans or casual shorts on super hot days.

"A classic white dress is such a staple for summer," said editorial assistant Lauren Gruber. "I love how this piece can be dressed up or down for any occasion. It fits true to size and also has adjustable straps and a stretchy smocked back for comfort and chest support."

Gruber paired her ruffled maxi dress with a chic rattan tote, finished with funky tassel detailing. The textured prints, unique shape and multicolored accents make it the perfect statement piece for an all-white ensemble.

Swap out the denim shorts you've been sporting for a week straight with a pair of fun paper bag mom shorts! The waist falls high on the hips and features a ruffle design and the button closure offers a different look compared to traditional zippers. But the real winners here are the incredibly deep pockets — we're obsessed!

Step into summer with a whole lot of color — and comfort! The footbed of this mini chunky heel is lightly padded and the braided strap is made wide and leads to an open-toe. If bright orange is a little too bold for you, the slip-on also comes in a more neutral white shade.

The right accessory can take an outfit from good to great, and if you want to achieve the latter, these sunglasses are a must. We're loving the matte finish and trendy round shape — but maybe not as much as the $17 price tag.

We're pretty confident that the maxi dress will never go out of style, especially when there's floral, chiffon options like this to shop. (We can't believe it's going for less than $35!) Pop on a pair of strappy sandals and a statement earring and you're ready to go!

Social editor Rebecca Shinners is always up to date on the latest trends popping up across TikTok and Instagram, so when she saw this bright matching set, she knew it had to be hers. "This two-piece set makes me feel like I belong on a tropical vacation! I'm obsessed with the bright color and puffy sleeves," she said. "The only thing to note is that it did run small on me, so I'd suggest sizing up."

To finish the look, Shinners paired the two-piece outfit with a neutral heeled sandal. You might have come across the popular design once or twice on your "For You" TikTok page, but T.J. Maxx has them for just $30.

A form-fitting basic tank is a must-have during the summertime. This cami from Free People offers a nice stretch thanks to its nylon-spandex makeup and it also feature a subtle stripe design throughout. Since both colors are just $13, splurging on both may not be a bad idea.

Chic, elegant and versatile, this Kim & Cami top checks all the boxes for becoming your go-to top for the season. Balance the "flounce" hem with a few necklaces above the crewneck or pair with a denim jacket when the breeze picks up to let that see-through hem peek through.

Enhance your beach look with a simple yet stunning cover-up. The polyester offers enough transparency to help you highlight your swimsuit underneath, but pink embroidery on the front and along the cuffs is the real showstopper.

Looking to add a little more edge to your looks? This all-black City Chic piece double front-hook closure and a deep V-neck has you covered. In addition to looking fierce, it's also made with removable padding and adjustable shoulder straps for a more customizable fit.

When you go out, all eyes will be on this woven tote. Available in three different checkered designs, it's great for transporting towels, flip-flops, sunscreen and more summer day essentials.

Dress this two-tone skirt up with your favorite heels and gold jewelry or keep it casual with sneakers and a white tee. Either way, we bet you'll have tons of people asking you where you got it.

