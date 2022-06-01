Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With beach vacations, backyard barbecues, and wedding season on the horizon, it's time to start getting your wardrobe in order for summer 2022. But you don't have to break the bank to stay on trend this season.

Find all of your warm weather essentials and more from Walmart's Scoop brand, a size-inclusive fashion line offering quality materials and the latest styles at an affordable price. Famed fashion designer Brandon Maxwell served as Scoop's creative director this season, infusing the line with his signature bold, colorful aesthetic without the high fashion price tag.

Our must-have pieces from Scoop include everything from trendy wide leg jeans and chunky jewelry to timeless staples such as cotton denim shorts and linen dresses. Shop our favorite summer style essentials from Scoop — all for $40 and under.

Elegance is made easy with this high-neck midi dress, a chic option for summer weddings with its classic silhouette. A tie-on belt defines your waist, while an adjustable halter neck is designed to ensure a comfortable fit.

Retro-inspired sunnies will shade your eyes in style this summer. Reviewers love that these sunglasses are scratch-resistant and provide 100% UVA and UVB protection, according to the brand, while adding an element of retro glam to any outfit.

Flirty and feminine, this peplum top is a natural choice for date nights and Sunday brunch. Pair with jeans and your favorite sandals for daytime, or a fitted skirt and heels for an evening look.

Jean shorts are a timeless summer staple, and this black pair happens to be on sale for $14. Customers raved about the comfortable 99 percent cotton fabric and how the 4-inch inseam shows just the right amount of leg. Dress these down with a T-shirt and sneakers, or add heels and a blouse for a dressier look.

This crescent-shaped straw bag is about to be your new summer essential. It's large enough for must-haves like sunscreen and a wallet, and features a removable crossbody strap for added utility. A satiny scarf detail gives an elevated touch with contrasting textures.

Stay on trend this season with a pair of wide leg jeans, made with 99 percent cotton for breathability even in the heat. A touch of Spandex ensures comfort, and the high-waisted fit pairs easily with crop tops and T-shirts alike.

Inspired by the crochet craze seen all over the runways and on Instagram, this midi skirt is just begging to be taken on a beach vacation. Whether you use it as a bathing suit cover-up or paired with a crop top, this striking skirt will take you everywhere this summer.

Go from the office to dinner and back with ease in these pleated slip-ons. Reviewers love how expensive the fabric looks, and they come in pink and yellow to suit any style.

Fashion meets function with these slip-on sandals, featuring a tortoiseshell buckle detail. Reviewers love how they're wide feet-friendly, and provide arch support for all-day comfort.

Nothing screams summer quite like tie-dye. This off-the-shoulder top shows off sun-kissed skin with a breezy and comfortable silhouette. An adjustable tie waist gives a flattering shape, while a ruffle trim adds interest.

Add a subtle pop of color to your look with these resin earrings in a cheerful orange hue. The 14-karat gold plating gives the appearance of luxury without breaking the bank, while the asymmetrical circle shape lends a fun detail to any ensemble.

Make a statement this summer in a bold color-blocked dress. Cutouts at the side snatch in your waist while adding an extra cooling element, and it also comes in green and blue if ocean hues are more your thing.

These chameleon pants can be worn as a beach cover-up, office slacks, lounge pants, and more with their comfy-chic look. An elastic waist and linen-blend fabric ensures a comfortable fit even in the summer heat.

Banish summer blues with this trendy mini bag that's sure to put a smile on your face. Featuring a removable gold cross-body strap and textured faux leather, this purse also comes in black, pink, red, and blush to match any outfit.

A dress with pockets is a must-have for any season. This piece also features a flowy silhouette that won't cling to the skin on sweltering summer days, an adorable bow back, and adjustable shoulder straps to provide support.

Add an element of modern art to your wardrobe with these chic statement earrings, now on sale for only $11. Make sure to wear your hair up to show off the swirling blue pattern and gold arches of these sleek earrings.

Whether you're throwing it on over a bathing suit, pairing it with sneakers to run errands, or dressing it up with heels, this dress will take you everywhere this season. Made of a lightweight linen blend, this hot piece is sure to keep you cool.

Serve boho beauty this summer with this breezy top. Fun lantern sleeves with contrasting trim add a pop of color, and a tie waist cinches you in for a flattering silhouette. Pair with jeans for a casual and cute look!

Everyone should own a pair of classic gold hoops in a bold chunky design. They're timeless, simple and dress up any outfit. These earrings come in a storage pouch and box, making them the perfect gift for a friend — or yourself!

Show off your legs this summer in these A-line jean shorts, complete with a distressed hem detail for a subtle edge. The roomy flared hem won't squeeze your thighs, and these cotton shorts come in light, dark, medium, and white wash to match any outfit.

With a breezy silhouette and lightweight 100 percent cotton fabric, this mini dress is the perfect thing to throw on over a bathing suit for the beach, and cute enough to wear to dinner after. Reviewers love the trendy oversized look and vibrant colors of this dress, which also comes in yellow and black.

Channel seaside style with bright coral hoops, flash plated with 14K gold for an expensive look. Whether you're looking to add a fun hint of color to your office ensembles or a conversation piece to wear out, these geometric hoops are the right size for any occasion.

