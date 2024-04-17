Jessica Simpson just dropped a new fashion collection at Walmart — shop our favorites

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Don't sleep on Walmart's fashion section. The retailer has been launching new collections left and right, and we couldn't be more excited about the latest drop: a brand-new line with Jessica Simpson featuring exclusive styles.

Described as "Cali-boho style meets Texas charm," the new brand launched yesterday with more than 100 items, including denim (we're definitely eyeing the sweetheart overalls), spring dresses, swimwear and jewelry. Prices start at just $8 and go up to $38, with most falling under $30. Apparel sizes range from XS to 4X with plus size styles available.

Scroll below for a first look at Walmart's Jessica Simpson collection and shop our top picks.

Jessica Simpson Walmart collection

Elevate any look — without breaking the bank — with these stunning silver drop earrings. Not to mention, they make a great gift for someone who loves a statement piece.

Available in plus sizes too, you'll love all of the light washes these denim shorts come in. Some are even adorned with lace details for a super feminine touch.

We're getting all the beachy vibes from this colorful crochet tank top. It comes in two different patterns, whether you prefer light and bright or more muted neutrals.

Pleated Skort $ 22.00 Walmart

Who doesn't love a flirty pleated skort? This fun summer pick has an elastic waistband to keep you super comfy, and also comes in plus sizes up to 4X.

Whether you prefer solid colors or floral patterns, there's a version of this Violetta flutter sleeve top for you. It may look dainty and delicate, but is completely machine washable for easy cleaning.

For pants that you can style all summer long, try the Saydee (also available in plus). The color and cut makes them cute enough for a special occasion but comfortable enough for everyday wear.

We love cropped jeans to show off all your summer sandals. This high-waisted pair comes in several different shades — including white — so you're sure to find a color that suits your style.

Textured Kimono $ 29.00 Walmart

For cooler nights, throw on this mesh shawl for just the right amount of coverage during the warmer months. It comes in plus sizes too, in this gorgeous cream color.

Perhaps the best part of this elegant dress is the bra-friendly sleeve strap that prevents any undergarments from showing. You'll feel comfortable and confident in any one of the vibrant colors.

Kimono $ 29.00 Walmart

Comfortable and breathable with cute lace details on the sleeve, this kimono is the easiest way to level up any outfit. The bestseller is available in plus sizes too.

This off-the-shoulder floral dress is about to become a staple in your summer wardrobe. Pair it with sneakers to dress it down or a pair of heels for an elevated look.

Everyone needs a denim jacket in their closet, and this cropped pick is right on trend. It's also available in a medium wash and plus sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

This open back detail on this maxi cami dress is what makes it stand out from the rest. Plus, with hidden side seam pockets, it's as stylish as it is functional.

Sweetheart Overalls $ 36.00 Walmart

Not to play favorites, but we're obsessed with the collection's denim overalls. According to the brand, they're perfect for those nights when you want to stand out, and are available in plus sizes, too.

This sleeveless dress with the sweetheart neckline is going to flatter all shapes and sizes. It also comes in a pretty pink for anyone looking for that extra pop of color.