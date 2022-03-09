Walmart's new fashion collections are perfect for spring — shop our picks under $40

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We love finding high-quality clothes that make us look and feel great — without breaking the bank. So we were excited to learn that Walmart recently dropped hundreds of new items for two of its private-label fashion brands, Free Assembly and Scoop. The lineup of stylish dresses, colorful blouses, jeans and more is perfect for transitioning from winter to spring. The best part? Almost everything is under $40.

Walmart fashion is a hidden gem — and if you haven’t checked out the selection for yourself, now is a great time. As the weather warms up, we’re throwing our heavy coats and turtlenecks back in the closet and are more than ready for breezy dresses, lightweight sweaters and other spring looks.

Both the Free Assembly and Scoop collections have an elevated feel, and it's no accident: The brands' creative director, Brandon Maxwell, is a luxury fashion designer who has served as a judge on Bravo's "Project Runway." According to a press release shared with Shop TODAY, Maxwell grew up in small-town Texas, where "Walmart was the destination for everything, including clothing."

The new Free Assembly collection includes nearly 500 pieces ranging from $8 to $48, with a focus on timeless apparel for the whole family. Scoop, on the other hand, is all about boldness and fashion trends, with more than 50 new pieces priced between $18 and $75.

"There’s nothing more rewarding than clothing that helps people look and feel their best no matter where they come from, who they are or what their budget may be," Maxwell said in the release.

To shop a curated list of 23 of our favorite new items from Walmart's spring fashion collections, go ahead and keep scrolling. And don't forget: If you're a Walmart+ member, you can score free shipping — no order minimum!

Walmart spring fashion picks for 2022

Courtesy Francesca Cocchi

Versatile enough to work for just about any occasion, this midi sweater dress — which comes in two colors — will be your new go-to outfit. Pair it with sensible sneakers to run errands or dress it up with heels or booties for a night out on the town.

Stop, this cotton wrap top is too cute. With two color options that scream “spring is here,” this v-neck, puff-sleeve shirt is perfect for those March and April mornings when there’s a bit of a chill in the air but you can’t bear to shrug on a coat. An elastic waistband pulls together the otherwise loose and flowy look.

If you’re in the market for the perfect transitional dress, look no further. This 100 percent cotton dress would look adorable with a light jacket and booties, and it would work just as well on its own with a pair of sandals as the days heat up. It comes in additional colorways, but we’re a little obsessed with the green gingham.

We love these denim jeggings that haven’t bought into the “low-rise is coming back” hype! Available in four colors, these jeggings are a must-have as we transition from winter to spring. Honestly, we may just buy them all for ourselves.

If you’re looking to freshen up your work wardrobe with some new skirts, we’ve got just the one for you! This polka dot skirt is easy to "slip" into — and right on trend. It's just dressy enough for the office (and comfy enough for happy hour drinks afterward).

Courtesy Jess Bender

Slightly boxy and altogether chic, this turtleneck sweater is eye-catching for sure! With a ribbed hem and sleeves and two cute color options, this sweater will keep you cozy on cooler spring nights.

Croissant bags were a winter bag trend that we can definitely see crossing over into spring. This faux-leather one comes in two sizes and a bunch of fun colors.

Don't wait to snag this ruffle mini dress: It comes in a bunch of cute patterns, but two have already sold out. It's the perfect spring date-night outfit, and with its elastic waist it will even be comfortable. We'd love to take one in every color so we'll be patiently awaiting a restock.

With short puff sleeves and a pleated neckline, this $18 cotton top is the catch of the spring season. The faded rose color is especially delightful, but it also comes in navy and white if you want to snag multiple.

Courtesy Danielle Murphy

We squealed a little with excitement when we saw this dress. It is so cute, with a flattering high waistline and an asymmetrical hem. The colorblock style is bold, vibrant and totally on trend. Together with a cute pair of heels, this dress is bound to be a showstopper.

Chunky and bold, these earrings sure do make a statement — and that statement is that you have style. They’re elegant and unique — and they're a total steal at just $13. They also come in a reddish-pink color.

We love a good romper, and this one is so fun. The bright yellow hue is perfect for spring, and the details — including the hook-and-eye neckline closure and waist tie — mean it will likely be as comfortable as it is stylish.

Stop the presses, we found it: the most adorable mini sweater dress of the season. This semi-fitted dress has a subtle v-neck and flared sleeves. We think it’s perfect for a shopping day with friends or even to wear to work. For a more neutral look, it also comes in black and white.

Courtesy Vivian Le

This fun and sophisticated midi dress looks like it was made for dressy spring occasions like Easter or Mother's Day. We love the belted waist, cuffed sleeves and pleated skirt.

Made with 100 percent cotton, this cozy oversized sweater is perfect for curling up in the morning with a cup of coffee. The big, bold stripes and relaxed fit give it an effortlessly cool appearance.

Let’s talk about bright, bold spring colors: This dress comes in a sunny yellow that’s sure to put a smile on your face just looking at it. The super-wide bell sleeves are stunning, and, lest we forget, it even has pockets! It also comes in navy and white.

With bold patterns, bubble sleeves and a relaxed fit, this pullover sweater stopped us in our tracks. It's “luxuriously soft,” according to the brand, at the affordable price of just $26. It's sure to be a hit no matter where you wear it.

This triple-layered necklace set in blue is sure to add a hint of elegance to any outfit. We love the variety of the three layers and the fact that they work together so well but can also be worn separately if that’s your preference.

What’s cuter than a denim jacket? A whole denim dress! The tie-neck and blouson sleeves add plenty of flair to this 1970s-inspired dress. Made of 100 percent cotton, it's sure to be a stunner.

A 100 percent silk scarf is an elegant finishing touch for any outfit, but it can also be a pricey one. This one from Scoop comes in 10 colors and patterns, and you can snag your favorite for less than $30.

We love a classic spaghetti-strap sundress, especially one with a little extra flair — in this case, an asymmetrical hem. It’s such a great look for a spring weekend, and the split neckline with ties is the cherry on top.

Listen, plaid is where it’s at, and this 100 percent cotton shirt comes in three variations, from vibrant teal to summery yellow. Its long sleeves and seven up-the-front buttons make it perfect for the guy who wants to dress up without looking stuffy.

With four springy color options, these slim jeans are perfect in both look and feel for the season. The cotton blend fabric is designed to have just the right amount of stretch. And at just $27, you'll definitely want to add a pair (or two) to your closet.

