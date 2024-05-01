Sofia Vergara makes $25 cargo pants — and I love them!

As much as I’d like to forget about the baggy khaki cargo pants I wore in the 7th grade, I have been seeing similar styles pop back into my social feeds, along with other ‘90s and early 2000s trends (like peplum tops!) with a vengeance lately.

At the same time, Sofia Vergara’s clothing line Sofia Jeans is gaining traction, thanks to its well-fitting pieces and amazing price points at Walmart. I saw the Women’s Super High Rise Luxe Cargo Pants and was immediately intrigued. I love a high waist style, and these pants also looked like they wouldn’t be too long on my petite yet curvy 5’2” frame.

Colorways: 2 | Sizes: XS-3XL | Fabric: 85% Viscose, 15% Polyester

I was impressed by the size range, XS to 3XL, and the price — under $25. I picked the dark olive option (the pants are also available in black and olive, though the olive is currently out of stock) and got excited for my package to arrive.

Why I like these cargo pants

They're flattering and functional

The elastic waistband ensures great comfort and I loved how the high rise cinched my waist and made my butt look great, if I do say so myself. While they're not baggy, they are cut straight in a way that was super flattering while not being uncomfortably tight.

I packed them for a trip to visit family in Maine, where I very casually paired them with sneakers and a black sweatshirt. My mom even commented that she wanted to get the same pants for summer— the 85% viscose and 15% polyester blend is lightweight, both in actual weight as well as feel — a much better option than denim in the hot summer sun.

I loved the two side pockets at the waist. They are deep enough to hold my phone and keys and more. Although I haven’t utilized the cargo pockets on each leg yet, they are functional. The two back pockets are just for show, though I didn’t need them anyway.

They were slightly wrinkled straight out of the package, but once I washed them in my machine with cold water, it seemed to release the wrinkles automatically, and I didn’t need to steam them as I had anticipated.

They can be dressed up or down

When I got back to my home in New York, I styled them with a more form fitting top — a white bodysuit that I’ve also written about for Shop TODAY — and some suede Jimmy Choo heels.

This look was definitely more of an elevated, nighttime look that I would wear on a date with my husband. He saw some photos of me wearing the pants and said he really liked the casual yet sexy look of my outfit.

I love that the pants are both totally appropriate for spending time with family, and can also be dressed up for a trendy dinner in New York City. Few pieces are that versatile in my current closet. The adjustable ruched drawstring at the ankle gives the pants more of an elevated look, and the option to show off your shoes or calves more.

I do think the pants run true to size, if not a touch big. They aren’t sheer, but are cool and comfortable. I’m surprised at how “expensive” and well-made they appear given the affordable price and nationwide availability. I can definitely see these as my go-to pants this summer, from dropping my daughter off at camp to a nice night out, these pants can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

