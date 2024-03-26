Peplum tops are back — and I found my new favorite on Amazon

As a millennial, I have a deep history and appreciation for the peplum top. I always loved the silhouette — I found it incredibly flattering and cute in college, when it was a staple in my wardrobe. Then it unfortunately went “out of style” for many years, and I turned to A-line and fit-and-flare dresses to accentuate my pear shape.

But now, peplum tops are back, and they have been seen both on the runway and the red carpet (see: Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars) since early 2023.

So when I saw this top on Amazon, as well as the over 500 reviews and 4.2/5 rating, I knew I needed to try it.

Why I like this top

The shape is comfortable yet chic, and features flowy sleeves. Best of all is the tie that hits at the true waist and creates an hourglass shape, cinching me in at my smallest point. I created a little bow, but you can also just knot the ties for a different look.

I also love the draping at the waist. I’m not currently pregnant but I can see how this shirt would be wonderful for someone in the early stages of pregnancy or in their postpartum journey.

The shirt comes in 18 fabulous colors. My first instinct was to get the black, but I opted for the light khaki, which is equally as versatile. It also comes in light blue, a bold red, army green, navy, and many more.

I got a large based on some reviews saying it ran a bit small. I would say I’m normally a medium or large on the top, depending on the cut. I actually think it was true to size if not a little big on me. I’d consider ordering a medium if I end up purchasing more colors (likely, given the amazing price!).

Courtesy Dory Zayas

What to consider

The fabric feels nice, and it won’t be too hot to wear in the summer. It’s easy and breezy, and looked great with both the blue jeans and black jeans I tried it with. Since the shape is more on the flowy side, I do think the proportions were better when I paired the top with a tighter pant. When I wore it with more slouchy, boyfriend jeans, the look was a little baggier than I prefer. But I do think getting this top in a neutral color like white, tan, or black gives you a lot of styling options.

The fabric is 98% Polyester and two percent Viscose. It can be hand washed or machine washed. I washed it with cold water and hung it to dry. I used a small travel steamer after washing the shirt and any wrinkles came out easily and quickly.

I think this is a great piece to wear to the office, meeting your boyfriend’s parents, brunch, or just on a casual day of running errands. It’s elegant, flattering, and comfortable.

