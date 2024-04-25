Sofia Vergara, Scoop and Free Assembly dropped new summer collections at Walmart — shop the looks

With beach vacations, backyard barbecues and wedding season on the horizon, it's time to start getting your wardrobe in order for summer 2024. But this year, you don't have to break the bank to stay on trend thanks to Walmart's latest fashion launches.

The retailer just dropped three new summer collections from Sofia Jeans, Scoop and Free Assembly. These Walmart-exclusive lines are full of warm-weather essentials, like breezy dresses, shoulder-baring tops and brightly-colored skirts. All of them are size-inclusive, ranging from XS through 2XL, and Sofia Jeans even has a wide selection of plus-size pieces. The best part? Everything we found is $40 or less.

Scroll down for a first look at Walmart’s chic summer collections and shop our top picks from each brand.

Sofia Jeans summer collection | Scoop summer collection | Free Assembly summer collection

Walmart's Sofia Jeans summer collection

Whether you grab one in black or white, this one-shoulder top will take you from day to night depending on how you style it. Like many pieces in Sofia Vergara's summer collection, it comes in both straight sizes (XS through 3XL) and plus-sizes (1X through 5X) to ensure you find the perfect fit.

Make a statement this summer in a bold convertible dress. You can wear it off the shoulder for an extra cooling element, or pull the sleeves up for more coverage. The same fun patterns and colors are available in plus sizes too.

Linen shorts are a timeless summer staple, and this pair happens to come in both a solid color and floral print. The lightweight fabric and adjustable belt will keep you cool and comfortable during warmer months. Dress these down with a T-shirt and sneakers, or add heels and a blouse for a dressier look.

Serve boho style this summer with this breezy skirt (and matching embroidered top). The side-seam pockets make it functional to wear, while the textured embroidery detail gives you an elevated look. It's also available in plus sizes up to 5X.

According to the brand, double-breasted blazers are not just for the office anymore. This linen pick is lightweight and has cuffed three-quarter length sleeves to keep you cool during the summer months — whether you wear it inside or out on the town.

Walmart's Scoop summer collection

Love the one-shoulder look and want to stock up on several colors? This tank comes in five flattering shades and is available in sizes XS through 2XL. It offers a perfect blend of edgy and elegant, according to the brand.

Show off your shoulders this summer in this trendy tailored linen vest. Available in sizes XS through 2XL, it can be worn as a standalone top or layered over your favorite tank. Plus, it comes in five colors whether you prefer neutrals or a pop of pink.

The soft knit material of this sweater skirt gives you a luxurious look at an affordable price. Also available in a gorgeous blue color, this piece can be paired with any white tee or its matching pullover sweater to complete the set.

Nothing screams summer quite like a bold pop of color. This sleeveless halter dress shows off sun-kissed skin with a breezy and comfortable silhouette. A ruched waist gives a flattering shape, while a ruffle trim adds interest.

With a stretchy waistband and asymmetrical hem, this midi skirt is the perfect thing to throw on for work and cute enough to wear out after. It also comes in green and blue stripes if ocean hues are more your thing.

Walmart's Free Assembly summer collection

Flirty and feminine, this halter top is a natural choice for date nights or Sunday brunch. Pair with jeans and your favorite sandals for daytime affairs, or a fitted skirt and heels for an evening look. It's an essential summer style, according to the brand.

Stay on trend this season with a square-neck dress, made of 100% cotton for breathability even in the heat. The bra-friendly tank straps ensure comfort, while the oversized eyelet accents add flare. Available in sizes XS through 2XL.

Whether you’re throwing it on over a bathing suit, pairing it with sneakers to run errands or dressing it up with heels, this dress will take you everywhere this season. Made of 100% cotton, this hot piece is sure to keep you cool.

A dress with pockets is a must-have for any season. This style features a flowy silhouette (that won’t cling to the skin on sweltering summer days), an adorable built-in belt and comes in both a solid color and printed pattern.

Elegance is made easy with this sleeveless midi dress — a chic option for summer weddings with its classic silhouette. A ruched bodice defines your waist, while an adjustable halter neck is designed to ensure a comfortable fit.