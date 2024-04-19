Award-winning clothing you’ll want to travel in, according to our editors

Regardless of the time of year you book travels plans for, one thing is for certain: You want to be as comfortable as possible during your journey. As part of our second annual Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards, we set out to find the pieces that can stand up to hikes, road trips, early mornings at the airport and beyond.

Our editors traveled everywhere from Guatemala to the streets of New York City in dresses, sandals, jackets and more to determine which are worthy of an award-winning title. Keep reading to see all of the picks that impressed our team — and even catch some exclusively on deal.

Jackets | Hats | Jumpsuits and dresses | Pants and joggers | Swimwear | Shoes | Has your product been featured? | How we chose | Meet the experts

Best jackets

Overall score: 4.65 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4.5 | Overall satisfaction: 4.5 | Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: 3

Rainy days can be an inconvenience during vacation. This jacket kept one editor dry (and warm!) during rainy days.

"This jacket is lightweight but still insulates — it kept me much warmer than expected!" shares editor Evan Siegel.

Overall score: 4.5 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4.3 | Overall satisfaction: 4.5 | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: 5

This packable piece from Eddie Bauer took home the award for best women's waterproof jacket for its durable feel.

"I’ve gone through a number of windbreakers and rain jackets in my day but have to say I am impressed by how well this one held up," says editorial operations manager Jillian Ortiz.

Overall score: 4.1 | Quality: 3.7 | Value: 4.7 | Overall satisfaction: 4 | Sizes: S-XL | Colors: 8

"This jacket is nice, soft and lightweight. It feels like you could wear this without overheating. Perfect for the beach, on a walk or on a court. I love that there are zippered pockets so you could carry a few items in the jacket. Another bonus is the hood," says social media producer Anita Chomenko.

Best hats

Overall score: 4.3 | Quality: 4 | Value: 4.3 | Overall satisfaction: 4.7 | Sizes: O/S | Colors: 12

"This hat is super comfortable and fits easily over the head. I like that it comes with an adjustable cord so it won’t blow off in the wind, whether you’re on a walk, a boat or the pool deck. It keeps your entire face sheltered from the sun, too," says editorial assistant Erica Marrison.

Overall score: 5 | Sizes: M-XL | Colors: 17

Our editors wore this hat on cruise ships, at the beach and beyond. Its ability to retain its shape while also providing a decent amount of shade helped it to earn high praise.

Best jumpsuits and dresses

Overall score: 4.6 | Quality: 4.7 | Value: 4.7 | Overall satisfaction: 4.7 | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 6

This jumpsuit checks all of the boxes, according to production associate Audrey Ekman.

"I am obsessed with this jumpsuit," she said. "It’s super flattering, stretchy and soft. I think it’s a great vacation piece to travel in and rewear, dressing it up or down depending on your plans for the day."

Overall score: 4.4 | Quality: 4.7 | Value: 4 | Overall satisfaction: 4.7 | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: 3

Worried about your clothing wrinkling excessively once you pack it away? That's not a problem with this jumpsuit, says editor Amanda Fama.

"I also noticed that this jumpsuit doesn’t wrinkle easily, which is a huge plus when it comes to packing for trips (you can just take it out of your luggage and throw it on)," she said.

Overall score: 4.5 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4 | Overall satisfaction: 4.7 | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: 2

We found the exact outfit you'll want to wear the next time you travel by plane.

"I’m obsessed with this jumpsuit! While it is long-sleeved, it’s not too warm, making it perfect for air travel," shares social media editor Kara Quill. "The fabric is stretchy, but not too loose. I felt on-trend, but also ready to tackle a long day."

Overall score: 4.8 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4.75 | Overall satisfaction: 5 | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 1

Forget a wireless bra — this dress features a built-in shelf bra so you can travel comfortably. Associate editor Shannon Garlin says it's perfect "for a day of exploring (or running errands, or meeting friends for brunch)."

Plus, it’s an extra 50% off, no code required, now through April 20.

Best pants and joggers

Overall score: 4 | Quality: 4 | Value: 4 | Overall satisfaction: 4 | Sizes: XS-4X | Colors: 5

Need a pair of pants that can just about do it all? Fama says these are a good pick.

"I’ve paired them with boots for a night out and with sneakers for errands," she said. "They’re really comfortable, too, and I’d love to buy them in more colors. Plus, the pockets are super deep and can fit a wallet and my phone with ease."

Overall score: 4.2 | Quality: 4.6 | Value: 3.7 | Overall satisfaction: 4.3 | Sizes: 0-16 | Colors: 14

Editor and producer Julie Ricevuto wore these pants on a hike in Guatemala and continues to wear them in the streets of New York City.

"They’re water-resistant, seemingly tear-proof and super flattering," she said.

Overall score: 4.7 | Quality: 4.3 | Value: 5 | Overall satisfaction: 4.5 | Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 3

"Can I live in these joggers, please? They are hands down the softest pair of sweatpants I’ve ever tried on," says associate social media editor Dani Musacchio. "They fit perfectly — not too baggy but not too form-fitting."

Overall score: 4.6 | Quality: 4.6 | Value: 4.6 | Overall satisfaction: 4.6 | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 5

Looking for a lightweight pair of bottoms that you won't overheat in when the temperatures rise? Editors liked these stretchy bottoms.

"They’re super comfortable and I love that they’re actually long enough for my legs," shares associate editor Kamari Stewart.

Overall score: 3.2 | Quality: 4 | Value: 2.5 | Overall satisfaction: 3 | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 3

Our reviewers liked the durable feel of these joggers, giving them a high marking for quality, but noted that they run a bit on the smaller side.

Overall score: 5 | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 5

These joggers were already a budget-friendly winner, but you can shop them on deal now at an even lower price! According to the brand, they're made from a stretchy, quick dry fabric, which we think makes them perfect for travel.

Best swimwear

Overall score: 4.7 | Quality: 4.6 | Value: 4.6 | Overall satisfaction: 5 | Sizes: XS-4X | Colors: 15

Looking for a way to dress up your swimwear? This side-tie swim dress comes in 15 colors and patterns.

"To be completely honest, I haven’t loved a bathing suit this much in... years," admits Fama. "It’s snug without being too tight, and the built-in cups provide just enough support (and they don’t become loose when wet, which is a huge plus)."

Overall score: 4.7 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4.6 | Overall satisfaction: 4.6 | Award: Best one-piece swimsuit | Sizes: 2-22 | Colors: 10

Stylish one-piece swimsuits are making a comeback, and our editors love the support and comfort of this Summersalt suit.

"The first thing I noticed was how secure and stable the straps felt! The top felt supportive without being too restricting," shares Chomenko. "I really like the style of the cups on the inside."

Overall score: 4.1 | Quality: 4 | Value: 4 | Overall satisfaction: 4.3 | Sizes: 32A-38DD | Colors: 1

Let’s face it: We’ve all had a bikini top that feels like it’s going to move or come undone with every move. Shop TODAY editors appreciated this top’s support and stability.

“I wore this bathing suit top for a full day during a recent trip to Florida, in the pool and in the ocean. I was impressed with the support it provided — everything held in place, even while I swam in the waves and chased my little nephews around,” says editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil.

Overall score: 4.6 | Quality: 4.6 | Value: 5 | Overall satisfaction: 4.3 | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 1

Tired of bathing suit bottoms that don't provide enough coverage? Aerie's full coverage bikini bottom provides just that — full coverage, and at an affordable price.

"I’ve been using Aerie’s bikini bottoms for years and can attest to their high quality (at an affordable price!). For me, these bottoms provide the perfect amount of coverage. I also think these sit on my waist perfectly, not too high but not too low," says Musacchio.

Overall score: 4.5 | Quality: 4.6 | Value: 4.3 | Overall satisfaction: 4.6 | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 5

It's rare to find a two-piece swimsuit that you can buy for one affordable price. Our editors loved this Cupshe bikini set for its high quality material and fun color options.

"The fabric is super soft on the outside and satin-y on the inside. I love the dotted texture print and the red color screams summer," shares writer Danielle Murphy.

Overall score: 4.6 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4.3 | Overall satisfaction: 4.7 | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 5

With a wide range of colorful patterns that are perfect for the summer, there really is a pair to match everyone's style. Plus, customers love the comfort and range of motion they allow.

"I felt that I had total flexibility for 360-degree movement, so I could see them being great for beach games and other summer activities," said one of our reviewers.

Best shoes

Overall score: 5 | Sizes: 6-11 | Colors: 5

Looking for a stylish shoe that doesn't compromise on comfort? It sometimes feels impossible to find a combination of the two. Our editors loved the look of this loafer and appreciated the support it provides, especially when on vacation where walking long distances is common.

Overall score: 3.9 | Quality: 3.6 | Value: 4.3 | Overall satisfaction: 3.6 | Sizes: 6-11 | Colors: 4

For an affordable price, these athleisure-style sneakers are great for long walks or casual outings.

"I wore these shoes for most of my walks over the last few weeks, which ranged from anywhere from 3 to 6 miles," shares writer Emma Stessman. Overall, I found that they were comfortable, lightweight and relatively stylish."

Overall score: 4.6 | Quality: 4.6 | Value: 4.3 | Overall satisfaction: 5 | Sizes: 5-13 | Colors: 10

Slip on sneakers don't always provide the most secure, supportive fit. Rothy's slip ons are the exception, according to Shop TODAY editors.

"Not only are they super stylish and trendy, but they are uber comfortable as well. Often times, you sacrifice function for fashion, but not in this case," says associate editor Allie Wise.

Overall score: 4.8 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4.6 | Overall satisfaction: 4.6 | Sizes: 5-12, including half sizes | Colors: 10

Everyone loves a sandal that can be dressed up for a nice dinner or dressed down for a casual walk. Our editors loved these sandals for their versatility and support.

"The first thing that made me love these sandals is the true foot support! The platform bottoms make them easy to walk in and the arch support is incredible and supports my high arches. The chocolate color and brown soles make this a 'wear with everything' shoe for me," shares intern Domonique Tolliver.

Overall score: 4.8 | Quality: 5 | Value: 4.6 | Overall satisfaction: 4.6 | Sizes: 4-12.5, including half sizes | Colors: 2

Birkenstocks are known for their high quality footbeds that mold to your feet, and our editors can attest to that truth.

"The contoured footbeds are extremely supportive, and the construction is noticeably durable. I really like the fact these can be dressed up or down, too," says Fama.

Has your product been featured?

Shop TODAY is editorially independent and our team of editors and writers work hard to pick the best products to share with our readers and viewers. We may license our logo to brands or products that have been featured on Shop TODAY. Click here if you’re interested in licensing your inclusion in Shop TODAY content or to learn more from our licensing partner, Wrights Media.

How we chose

We sorted through hundreds of new launches, editor recommendations, trending products flooding our social media pages and tried and true products to curate a list of must-have travel items worth reviewing for our awards. Then, our team of editors and writers signed up to try out apparel and shoes, putting them to the test in New York City — and as far as Guatemala — to see how they held up. Finally, our panel of experts reviewed some of our winners and gave feedback based on their expertise.

Meet the experts