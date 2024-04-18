I hiked a volcano in these quick-dry pants — and now I practically live in them in NYC

I’ve always considered myself a nature lover, but living in New York City, I get little exposure to the outdoors (shout out to Central Park!). My fiancé, on the other hand, isn’t from the city and has spent a lot of time outdoors. And ever since meeting him, my time in nature has more than tripled. I went backpacking for the first time last year (in the Grand Canyon, no less!) and have been hiking excessively now (or, what I would consider excessively, which is really only every few months). While I’ve been loving all this outdoor time with him, it has certainly been a learning curve for me, especially when it comes to having the right gear.

One thing I learned the hard way: The clothing you choose for your open-air adventures can make or break your experience. But considering I live in a major city, I don’t want just functional apparel for my time in nature; I want stylish picks, too, so I can wear them day-to-day. As a result, I decided to invest in quality hiking pants that I wouldn’t feel weird wearing while running errands in my neighborhood — and I finally found the perfect pick.

Sizes: 0 - 22 | Colors available: 14 | Fabric: Moisture-wicking, UPF 50

What is the Kuhl Weather Resistant Roll-Up Pant?

Developed with the brand’s proprietary Freeflex polyester blend, the fabric used for these pants feels ultra-soft and lightweight. It also seems to boast an impressive stretch without losing its form, which makes it adaptable for all activities. Even better? The pants are quick-drying and moisture-wicking with a water-resistant finish, making them perfect for outdoor activities — no matter the weather.

Design-wise, these pants are mid-rise and fitted along the hip, tapering out into a more relaxed fit past the knee. They have six pockets, which is great for keeping your essentials accessible. For me, the many pockets are super useful. They help keep my credit cards, doggy bags, and keys on me while I walk my Golden Retriever in Central Park, and also hold my snacks, ID and more while on longer hikes.

What I like about the product

The fabric moves with me

The first time I wore these pants, I was hiking a volcano in Guatemala. It was the most challenging hike of my life (over 13,000 feet in elevation gain!), and I knew I needed pants that would move seamlessly with me as I climbed the difficult terrain. After the first hour of hiking, I knew I made the right choice with these pants. They effortlessly stretched with every movement of my body, and even when I slipped in a small puddle of water, they dried super quickly rather than remaining soaked for hours. Truly, I was impressed.

They roll up into a capri-style pant

While online reviewers of these pants praised their ability to roll up into capri-style pants, I actually thought I would hate this so-called perk. It just didn’t seem like my aesthetic, if you catch my drift. But as mentioned, I was hiking in Guatemala where the weather was hot. But since my hike reached super high elevations, I knew I would eventually get cold at the top of the volcano. Therefore, this detail ended up being major for me. I started the hike with my pants rolled up, conveniently secured by two snaps to keep cool, and ended it with them rolled down as a full pant by the end of it. Talk about a win-win.

What to consider

While the fit of these pants was true-to-size for me, some reviewers have noted that they run slightly big. Also, people mentioned that they wish these pants came in petite sizing as well, but as of now, that’s not available.

Ultimately, these pants have become a staple in my wardrobe, from my outdoor adventures with my fiancé to my daily life activities in New York City. It’s rare to find such a versatile pair of pants, so I’m happy to have come across this one. Plus, they are a 2024 Travel Gear Awards winner, so our other Shop TODAY editors clearly love them, too. It’s safe to say these are a must-have for the upcoming travel year. What more proof do you need?