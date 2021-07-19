5 travel essentials you won't want to leave home without this summer

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

It feels like everyone is getting ready to finally leave the house and hit the road this summer. According to the TSA, more than 10 million passengers passed through screening at U.S. airports during the 4th of July weekend — nearly 83% of the volume that airports saw during the same period of time in 2019, TODAY reported earlier this month.

If you've already booked your flights to some of the hottest travel destinations this summer, there's likely one thing standing in your way before departure: your packing list. Whether you're a serial overpacker, tend to pack too little or seem to always remember the one thing you forgot at home on your way to the airport, we have you covered.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach is sharing all of the items that actually deserve a spot in your suitcase — and that you'll be glad you didn't leave home without. From a packable rain jacket to a foldable duffel bag that you can pack away until it's time to return home with souvenirs, read on for all of the travel must-haves you need for any upcoming trip on your calendar.

Long days at the theme park or days where you are constantly on the go mean you'll need some way to keep your phone charged — so don't be without this handy gadget. It's smaller than a credit card and is anything but bulky, making it perfect for keeping in a crossbody bag or in a compartment inside a backpack. On a single charge, it has enough juice to charge your phone to full battery up to five times, so you never have to worry about it powering down.

Keep organized and relax knowing that all of your essentials are safe and secure in this RFID-blocking wallet. It can hold your passport, credit cards, your phone, keys and more, so don't underestimate this tiny-but-mighty find. It comes in several different colors that are bound to match existing bags in your closet and won't take up too much room in a tote, either.

Say goodbye to that cramped-neck-feeling on long flights. This travel pillow will keep you cozy and comfortable, no matter your destination. Not only does the memory foam cushion your neck, but you can also use it as a pillow for lumbar support on long road trips, too.

Headed on a weekend trip? Booked a long vacation and just know you're bound to come back with more stuff than you brought there with you? You won't want to do either without this genius duffel bag. It folds down completely flat, so you can stow it away inside a larger suitcase once you unpack or keep it within reach for the times when you get to the airport and find that your bag is overweight. Not only is it crafted from a sturdy waterproof polyester material, but it is also tear-resistant. And what's maybe the best part? A discrete side compartment for storing an extra pair of shoes or laundry during your trip.

Unexpected downpours can ruin any trip, so be prepared with this packable jacket. It's small enough to fit inside a backpack or purse, so you don't have to carry it around all day — it folds up into its own convenient little pouch.

If you forget to wipe your phone down at the end of a long day, this nifty device will make sure it is clean before you wake up in the morning. We tried the gadget last summer and found that it can actually sanitize keys, phones and other small devices in just 60 seconds, making it a must-have for any long-haul trip.

Taking some souvenirs home? Don't get caught paying for an overweight bag at the airport; make sure you have one of these with you. This lightweight scale can weigh bags as heavy as 110 pounds, though it weighs less than a pound itself. With over 18,000 five-star reviewers, shoppers can't stop raving over the innovative device.

Catching a red eye flight, planning for some late nights or not even going anywhere this summer and want to treat yourself to some skin care? These eye masks are a must. With a top layer that resembles 24-karat gold, they not only look but also feel like luxury and can reduce puffiness and dark circles with just one use.

Maximize your storage with these waterproof makeup bags on your next trip. They can hold everything from makeup brushes to shampoo bottles in just one convenient pouch and will prevent anything inside from getting wet or damaged.

No one wants to carry around a bulky water bottle on vacation, so these collapsible bottles are another must for anyone on the go. Made from food-grade silicone, they can easily expand and collapse and will keep your beverages cool, no matter what you have planned for your day.

Summer's hottest essential? A vaccine card protector. This bestseller with over 1,700 verified five-star reviews is a favorite among Amazon shoppers who note that it is great for traveling, durable and sturdy.

