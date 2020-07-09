Show off your curves with a figure-flattering tummy control bathing suit

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Finding the perfect bathing suit isn't always easy. And if you're anything like me, then you probably dread the swimsuit shopping process. Summer is all about spending time in the pool, eating ice cream and enjoying the sun — the last thing you should be worried about is feeling self-conscious in your bathing suit.
Tummy control bathing suits are great because they're usually made of a special fabric that naturally tightens your waistline and gives you confidence no matter what you're doing.
Whether you're looking for a colorful one-piece or a fun and flirty two-piece, we've gathered some of the best flattering swimsuits on the market to make you feel your best all summer long.
1. Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece is an Amazon's No. 1 bestseller with over 450 five-star verified reviews. Many customers love this suit for its affordable price point and flattering qualities. It features an adjustable halter neckline and a ruched pattern in the torso to accentuate your curves and hide imperfections.
2. Lands' End Slender Tummy Control Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit
For a simple and flattering option, consider this popular Lands' End tummy-control one-piece swimsuit. It’s chlorine resistant and comes in a variety of different colors, including purple, teal and black.
3. Miraclesuit Rock Solid Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
You can't go wrong with this flattering black number from Miraclesuit. It features twist-front detailing to make your torso appear smaller and a tasteful V-neckline.
4. I2Crazy Tummy Control Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
For a budget-friendly option, consider this fun halter one-piece swimsuit from Amazon. The plunging neckline allows you to show a little skin without going over the top and it comes in over 20 different patterns and colors — like this green banana leaf design.
5. Marinavida High-Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit
If you're in the market for a flattering two-piece, consider this flouncy set from Amazon. The top is flowy with a racerback design and the ruched bikini bottoms have a slimming effect to show off your beautiful curves. It has over 1,700 verified reviews and comes in 13 different designs and colors.
6. Miraclesuit Magicsuit Solid Amal Slimming Asymmetric Swimsuit
If you're looking for tummy control but don't want something fitted, you'll love this option from Miraclesuit. The built-in control fabric smoothes and shapes your figure while the draped front adds some versatility. It can be tied at the side or worn long to accentuate or hide your curves.
7. Figleaves Frida Floral Bandeau Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit
For a pop of color, consider this bathing suit made by Figleaves. The strapless piece promises clean tan lines and the vivid mix of floral with cool crochet trimming will add style to any beach day.
8. Figleaves Mala One-Shoulder Tummy Control Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit
If you can't resist animal prints, you'll totally love wearing this one-shoulder, tummy control leopard print one-piece. The one-strap fit is embellished with an oversized gold bamboo looking ring that will flatter your shoulders and the suit is made with a special material to get the perfect fit for any body shape.
9. Lands' End Tummy Control Strapless Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
This Lands' End strapless bandeau one-piece would look great on anyone! It's made with a smoothing fabric to give a sleek silhouette and comes in three different patterns including a blue tile pattern, black floral and a blue floral design.
10. Miraclesuit Illusionist Crossover Allover Slimming One-Piece Swimsuit
Show off your curves with this slimming Miraclesuit suit that includes a chic wrap and sheer insets to accent your shape and provide streamlined control with an hourglass waist.
11. SummerSalt Sidestroke Tummy Control Swimsuit
The SummerSalt Sidestroke bathing suit is a bestseller and extremely well-loved with over 1,800 reviews on its website. Despite not having cups or padding, it offers full support and is great for any breast size and it comes in over 10 different colors.
12. Swimsuits For All Reverie Tie-Front Underwire Swimdress
For those looking for the perfect swim dress, consider this purple partnered, bestselling option from Swimsuits For All. It includes a flattering sweetheart neckline and a built-in underwire bra with removable soft cups, plus adjustable straps and power mesh tummy control front lining.
13. Lands' End Tummy Control Keyhole High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
If you love paisley designs, you won't be able to resist this keyhole high-neck one-piece from Lands' End. The fabric is smoothing but also UPF 50 protective and recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation. If paisley isn't your thing, it's also available in four other patterns and colors.
14. Figleaves Tuscany Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit
This simple but chic suit from Figleaves features padded cups and a deep neckline that highlight the décolletage. Further enhance your figure with the medium tummy control, thanks to the power mesh lining and the ruching under the bust.
