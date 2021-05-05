13 swimsuits that don't sacrifice coverage for style – starting at $17

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Warmer weather is around the corner and with that comes swimsuit season.

If you’re comfortable in your own skin, but not so keen on showing a lot of it when you head to the beach or pool parties in the coming months, here are some dynamic designs that provide full-coverage while still leaving you feeling cute and stylish. (No frumpy suits here.)

Whether you're looking for a larger seat, fuller bust or just overall tummy-covering, these full-coverage suits don't skimp on style (or attitude). Read on for options for every look and budget.

This bold and bright bathing suit by Nakimuli is all about options. The lengthy ties can be styled in several ways, like a halter, one-shoulder or even with sleeves! Nakimuli, a Black-owned business, uses color-blocking for added versatility. The suit is available in size small through 3X.

Athleta’s on top when it comes to sharp, sporty, and affordable swimwear and is stepping up its game with specialty tops made for larger busts. This bikini top boasts a powermesh lining for support and a thicker band to keep you feeling comfortable. And it's available in petite, regular, and tall options.

This swimsuit top features a high-neck and adjustable racerback straps for more support. The cute tie-knot detailing makes this pick easy to pair with bikini bottoms (like these high-waist bottoms for a full-coverage two-piece look), or with a pair of shorts for a beachy vibe while you’re out running errands. Regardless of your activity, the UPF 50+ fabric will keep you protected from the sun.

Summer Salt's signature bestselling suit is a vibrant one-shouldered style. You can get it in one piece or bikini and in dozens of color combos. Animals prints, color blocking and floral are also at the ready for sizes 0-24. Summer Salt also has special sizing for longer-than-average midsections.

Kohl’s is taking the “covered and comfy” theme to new levels with these swim shorts by Apt. 9 in a boatload of styles. Thigh slimmer? Tummy tamer? They carry it all, as well as colorful tops to mix-and-match at a whim. Many styles are on sale, so now’s the time to grab a suit for every mood.

Andie Swim offers a dozen variations of the maillot, so wearers can show as much or as little cleavage as they choose. Other options include “full seat” or “cheeky seat” coverage. You won’t see many prints here, but can choose from a huge variety of solids. (Added points for their adorable maternity and children's suits so your little one can make the same statement as mom.)

Beachsissi is all about unique pairings and low prices. Their striped tankini top with high-rise floral bottoms is just one of this season’s mix-and-match selections. The online brand also sells well-fitted classic styles. No matter your vibe, it’s all priced under $40, with many styles under $30.

Fitswims features tops that can be paired with swim shorts, swim skirts (in high and low waists) and even cargo swim shorts. This flattering pair is chlorine resistant, has a built-in brief and comes in sizes 4 through 26.

High waists with low costs are all the rage in Walmart’s 2021 swim selection. Printed bottoms that sit high above the navel are paired with solid tops, or vice-versa, like with this bikini set, which features adorable flamingo-print bottoms and a flounce solid top with adjustable straps for extra comfort. Shipping is free on many of the suits.

Fan-favorite Magicsuit offers a full-coverage one-piece with a racerback design and built-in underwire to keep you comfortable. It also has a front-zipper design that allows you to decide how much skin you want to show. The slimming piece comes in black and trendy green.

This bestselling monokini (which comes in 40 colors) has stolen the hearts of Amazon users who love it for its full-coverage seat and lining in the top to add extra support. “For busty people, the snug fit is perfect, because of the security of it,” one verified purchaser wrote, along with a five-star review. Though the manufacturer does note the suit runs small and should be ordered a size up.

For a chlorine-resistant option, this one from Lands’ End comes in a variety of sizes to let you truly feel supported and covered. It comes in regular, petite, long and plus-sizes, as well as sizes 2 through 18 and larger cups, if needed. Also, the top is so cute with its fashionable square-neck, you can pair it with a short for a day out, while its UPF 50+ protection will keep you safe from the sun all day.

This swimsuit from Aerie keeps you completely covered up – and has TikTok’s seal of approval. It comes in four fun colors and features long wraps, which can be tied in front for extra coverage, or wrapped around to show just a hint of skin. It’s perfect for a summery day at the beach or lounging poolside.

