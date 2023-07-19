Struggling to style summer prints? These expert-approved fashion picks start at $12

As much as we try to branch out with our summer wardrobes, we still seem to gravitate toward those solid colors in a pinch. After all, it's easier to stick to what we know (and mostly own!). However, if you are looking to spice up your summer fits, prints are the way to do it. From cheetah print to polka dots, the options are endless.

The question that begs is, how do we style these prints without looking like it's, well, too much? To help add some flair to wardrobes that mostly err on the neutral side, style expert Olivia Perez stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY, sharing all there is to know about wearing this fashion trend without fear.

Keep reading to shop all of the products that Perez styled in this segment.

Summer prints seen on TODAY

Stripes

If you are looking to style stripes, an oversized blazer is the perfect way to do it. This option will serve as the centerpiece of your outfit. The neutral color and clean lines will prevent it from overpowering your look and it leaves room for accessorizing!

Nothing completes a chic summer look like a 90's styled pair of sunglasses. These afforable shades will give you the model-off-duty look with minimal effort required.

Whether you are going for a day at the office or a day on the dock, this timeless hickory stripe workshirt will make you stand out. This button down is the perfect example of casual summer stripes!

Dots

Everyone can use a casual button down t-shirt for summer events — and this pick checks all the boxes. It is a foolproof, effortless and simple option for styling polka dots this summer. Not to mention, it comes at a great price!

A polka dot midi dress is a no brainer when you are shopping for summer staples. This piece allows you to add prints to your summer style in an understated way and will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.

Animal Prints

Whale print shorts may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of animal print, but they are an adorable option for swim trunks this summer. These trunks add a little aquatic cuteness to anyone's day at the beach!

While this isn't exactly a fashion item, what better to match your little man's whale swim shorts than with this whale swim kickboard? A kickboard is a fun — and relatively safe — summer accessory for young kids in the pool.

Another adorable swimsuit is coming your way with this pink flamingo one piece. The mini animal print and bright color will make any wearer stand out in the sand this summer.

As an accessory to complement the flamingo bathing suit, add this great deal to your shopping cart. Get three pink flamingo inflatable beach balls for under $10!

When you think animal print, who doesn't think of leapord? It is an empowering choice for any occassion as you can dress it down with a tee or up with a pair of heels!

Geometric

Looking for a high-fashion piece at an affordable price? Well, look no further! This printed dress is the perfect example of looking good on a budget. Its unqiue print and vibrant color will have everyone wondering where your dress is from.

What's better than looking fashionable at a great price? This cream-colored polo shirt is a subtle option for incorporating prints into your wardrobe without over doing it. It's versatile and serves a minimalist vibe with an understated flare.