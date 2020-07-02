Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you've already bought an inflatable kiddie pool for the summer, it's now time to get your children some new swimsuits so they can have fun in the sun!

Whether you're shopping for sun-protective swimsuits, classic two-pieces or simple swim trunks, we've got plenty of options for all ages and genders.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Swimsuits for tweens

Before your daughter graduates from her tween years, get her a colorful bathing suit she can enjoy all summer long. This tankini from Justice features a fun geometric design and is currently 40% off!

This gingham two-piece is another adorable option for young girls. It has spaghetti straps that cross at the back and a scoop neck for extra comfort. This two-piece is currently available in all sizes and on sale for just $24.

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly pair of board shorts for your son, look no further! These swim trunks have 400 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating on Old Navy’s website. It currently comes in five fun summer patterns.

Girls swimwear

For those willing to spend a little extra money, this Athleta Girl Wave Break One-Piece is high quality, colorful and durable. It’s made of a soft and stretchy fabric that’s meant to snap back like a pro.

If your daughter is obsessed with mermaids, she won’t want to stop wearing this fun ruffle one-piece swimsuit inspired by her favorite mythical creature. It comes in both hot pink and turquoise.

If she’s a sporty gal, consider buying her this Nike Essential Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit. It’s available in pink, red, turquoise and black — and currently on sale!

Boys swimwear

These Quiksilver board shorts will make a great addition to your son’s swimsuit collection. It features convenient pockets and the material has a four-way stretch made of recycled polyester.

For a fun summer option, consider these sun-protective swim trunks with a colorful ice cream pattern. They’re lightweight, quick-drying and contain UPF 50+ material that is meant to block 90% of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Although we love the ice cream pattern, these shorts are also available in 29 other colors and designs — including patterns with sharks and dinosaurs!

If your son can’t stop gazing at the fish tank, get him these ocean-themed swim trunks from Old Navy! They’re currently on sale for $12 and come in sizes XS to XXL.

Baby boy swimwear

This baby boy swimwear set is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller. It includes a baby rash guard with UPF 50+ sun protection and a matching sun cap to protect your child’s face.

This dinosaur-themed two-piece swimsuit set is another adorable option. It comes with a UPF 50+ rash swim shirt, small swim trunks and a sun hat.

For the little boy who loves to spend time in the pool or at the beach, consider getting him this two-piece set that comes with a cute T-shirt and matching shorts. It’s Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller for "Boys’ Swim Trunks" with over 800 verified reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

Baby girl swimwear

For a pretty and pink option, go for this baby fringe swimsuit from Gap. It features a square neckline, spaghetti straps, elastic leg openings and a fun colorful fringe to add a little pizazz wherever your little girl goes. Plus, it’s currently on sale for less than $20!

This rash guard set is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller with over 650 verified reviews and a 4.7-star rating. There are currently eight vibrant colors and patterns available.

Your baby girl will look adorable in this ruffled swimsuit that comes with a matching headband. It’s available in 15 different colors and patterns.

