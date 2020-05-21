From sprinklers to splash pads, these water toys are perfect for backyard fun

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Built-in pools are a luxury during warmer months, especially for kids. But if you don't have your own pool and summer camp is canceled this year, you’ll have to get creative.

With a little bit of yard space and a water hose, you can provide hours of screen-free entertainment for the kids with sprinklers. From giant unicorns and dinosaurs to splash pads for the younger kids, sprinklers will be every kid's favorite activity this summer.

We did some research to find some of the best options on the internet, including old-school water slides (because who doesn't love those?). Keep scrolling to shop the best sprinklers, water games and water slides — and get ready for the whole family to enjoy your backyard this summer.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Sprinklers for Kids

This inflatable rainbow sprinkler will add a pop of color and a dash of magic to any yard. The rainbow is anchored with plush white clouds and includes pockets to hold water or sand for stability.

Bring the zoo right to your home with this seven-foot-tall inflatable giraffe sprinkler. Despite its size, it doesn’t take long to inflate and delivers a wide, even spray. For even more fun, check out GoFloats Giant Elephant Sprinkler.

Create a mystical adventure for your kids with this inflatable giant unicorn that sprays water from its legendary horn.

This bright green dragon arch sprinkles water out like a mini waterfall. It’s perfect for all ages and easy to set up with a simple hose valve.

If you’ve watched "Frozen" dozens of times, your little ones will love this budget-friendly Frozen 2 Water Sprinkler that displays Elsa. All you do is hook it up to a hose to get the water flowing and their favorite Disney character will be right in your backyard.

This hydro swirl spinning sprinkler encourages kids to jump around the yard, dodging water coming from all directions.

This jumbo, watermelon ball sprinkler is festive and cute. It’s made with durable, UV fade-resistant material and is great for all ages.

If you own a trampoline, consider creating your own water park with this sprinkler, which can also reduce the temperature on your trampoline by 25 degrees. It has an adjustable switch to control the water flow and comes with two different bands to accommodate a trampoline shell of any size.

Get your kids giggling and running around with this fire hydrant sprinkler that splashes water up to eight feet! It spins and sprays water everywhere is easy to attach to any garden hose.

If you have a narrow backyard, the caterpillar water sprinkler could be a good option since it’s thin but long. Your kids can swerve around the caterpillar’s body while enjoying a refreshing splash of water.

This inflatable, five-foot-tall, giant palm tree sprinkler has water bursting from the top too. It’s quick to set up and will easily blend in with the rest of the greenery in any yard.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This smaller sprinkler toy is designed for three to six-year-old children and promotes active playand coordination.

If the unicorn isn't magical enough, we bet this six-foot-tall Llama-corn sprinkler will be.

If they're into dinosaurs, this colorful inflatable T-rex will get the backyard fun going.

This mermaid tail sprinkler sprays a gentle mist from the center of its scalloped tail to splash the youngsters.

For the younger kids, this is a great option. It includes four spinning water sprinkling fish friends and easily attaches to a garden hose. This toy is ideal for children three years old and up.

This is another great sprinkler toy for young children. The Sprinkler Splash Sunflower from Joyin displays a fun cartoon-like flower and gently spritzes water in various directions.

This fun sprinkler dances and wiggles around while its sprays water, creating the perfect water play station for your kids.

Sprinkler Toys and Games

Take the fun up a notch with a sprinkler that's also a game.

This volleyball sprinkler gives your family the chance to participate in a little competitive play while staying cool in the heat. This sprinkler comes with an inflatable ball and doubles as a soccer goal sprinkler, too.

The Fun Zone Splash Face allows you to bring the thrill of a summer camp to your home. It uses water to take tug-of-war to the next level by challenging a sibling or friend to see who gets soaked first!

Get your kids active with this inflatable tire run that includes eight tires on a one-piece sprinkler. It’s over 14 feet long and includes four ground stakes to keep it in place.

Splash Pads for Kids

If you have young children and don’t want to buy a kiddie pool, a splash pad is a great option.

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling splash pad doubles as an educational toy. It emblazoned with animals and letters of the alphabet so your little one can soak up some knowledge and fun in the sun.

This splash pad provides enough room for up to four kids to play at the same time and features cute cartoon sea animals like dolphins, seahorses, jellyfish and more.

The DecorX Sprinkler Splash Play Mat is great for ages one to 12 years old and displays a world map so they can brush up on geography.

This larger splash mat gives kids the opportunity to lay or sit in the big mouth of a printed shark while they cool off on a hot day.

If you're looking for something that's baby-friendly, consider this splash pad that comes with water-spraying ocean characters.

Water Slides for Kids

Three lanes means more fun! This triple-lane water slide has water-spraying bumpers and comes with three inflatable bodyboards.

Combine the thrill of a water slide and splashing into a pile of water balloons for the ultimate water balloon fight.

Go all out and combine the fun of a water slide with an inflatable pool. This 16-foot water slide is attached to a 54-inch diameter pool and includes a sprinkling arch for extreme fun.

Designed to be paired with a cool arch sprinkler, this 12-foot inflatable water slide comes with two speed boards to make slipping and sliding that much more fun.

The original Slip ‘n Slide is a classic that every kid should enjoy. This one includes two lanes for racing and runs water along the side of the slide to ensure a fast and fun ride.

This single-lane 16-foot water slide is a great option for a narrow yard but delivers the same amount of fun.

Get ready to ride the rainbow! Create a magical adventure with this 16-foot rainbow water slide that allows kids to land smoothly in a cloud cushion.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!