Take a break from the couch and get your kids playing with these outdoor toys

Adults aren't the only group of people impacted by social distancing rules — kids are also trying to get used to the new norm.

Now that many families have shifted to home-schooling their kids, it's important to remember that they may need a break during the day to refresh their minds. Instead of turning to tablet games or a television show, take them outside to soak up some sun and fresh air.

We found some great outdoor toys that will keep them preoccupied for hours on end. Though playing with the neighborhood kids isn't possible right now, they can still use these fun water games, sand toys, mystical pool accessories and more to keep their imaginations flowing.

Check out 42 outdoor toys for kids below.

Best outdoor toys for kids

Take a break from the tech with this fun water play set. It even comes with an umbrella to keep the kids cool while they play in the sun.

Get creative and tend to the farm with this HABA Tractor Play Tent. It's easy to move so you can use it inside and outside.

Can't take a trip to the beach? This Playmobil set will have the entire family feeling like they're basking by the ocean.

Toddlers can use a spinner, wavy dropper, scooper and squeeze bottle to have fun with sand and water — helping build fine motor skills along the way.

If you live next to a pond or have a pool in the backyard, this underwater explorer boat is a must. By placing it on the surface of the water, you can see everything below in clear sight.

Dig up dirt, sand and play with rocks thanks to this classic set of toys.

From the tub to the pool this rainbow mermaid Barbie will have your child imagining they're exploring the ocean with their doll.

Kids love creating fun recipes from not-so-edible items in the garden. Spark their imagination in the sandbox with this pretend sand baking set.

Hit a home run in a new fun way: This t-ball set floats a baseball on water for the perfect hit.

After eating some actual ice cream inside, head outdoors to open up your own shop in the sand.

Fortnite might be a fun video game but this super soaker will help kids take the game to the backyard.

Dive into your pool and have some fun with this SwimWays Toypedo Bandits set. Using toys like this can help your kid strengthen their swimming skills as well.

This fun oversized pool float will give you a giant hug while you relax in the sun.

Turn the lawn into a cornfield with this lifelike John Deer tractor. It has an adjustable seat, a large trailer and can go up to 2.5 miles per hour.

Train your little one to drive with this Minnie Mouse Coupe. It's battery-powered, drives up to 5 miles per hour and comes with LED headlights.

Splash, slide and climb your way to an afternoon of water-filled fun with this backyard splash park.

This tear-resistant bubble will keep the kiddos entertained for hours. You can bounce it, toss it in the air and even sit on it.

This lightweight cycle can be used on the grass or the driveway. Either way, one push is all it takes to launch a bunch of bubbles fly in the air.

Have the ultimate water fight with this SwimWays blow-up blaster. This inflatable toy features an easy-to-use trigger that will shoot water in and out of the pool.

Turn the video game into a real-life adventure with this Fortnite Super Soaker. It can hold 9.3 ounces of water and has a simple refill system.

Don't have a ping pong table in your home? No problem. This handheld game includes all the fun of the game in a compact little gadget.

Challenge the family to a fun-filled game of croquet in the backyard. Instead of hitting the ball, you can kick it through the seven-wicket course.

Zoom, zip and ride down your sidewalk while on this fun toy. It can reach up to 6 miles per hour and has an easily accessible accelerator and break.

Mom, dad and the kids can get in on this family-friendly game. To play, participants roll wooden disks toward goalposts to score points.

Available in alligators, butterflies, jellyfish and more, these totes are filled with fun sand toys to spark your child's imagination.

Grab some rocks from your yard and get to painting! The box contains brushes, acrylic paint, puffy paint and additional rocks.

You'll have a blast watching the kids use this electric skateboard. It's controlled with a handheld remote and can reach up to 10 miles per hour.

The Aerobie Pro Ring is the perfect upgrade to a regular game of frisbee. This one can travel exceptional distances and the bright colors make it easy to find.

Whether you have an in-ground pool or an inflatable one, the SwimWays float is an accessory you'll want for your baby. It comes with a canopy that provides shade from the sun and a soft mesh seat with secure leg holes.

If your child is itching to swim with the mermaids, you may want to add these to your pile of pool toys. They come in kids' sizes and adult sizes in case a parent wants to join the fun.

Challenge siblings to a friendly competitive game of dodgeball. The set comes with a die, a ball, 12 wristbands and game instructions.

Do you have a crafter in your family? Gift them this paint-your-own unicorn kit that will have them gleaming.

The SwimWays Eaten Alive Shark Pool Float is perfect for kids and parents alike. If your predator of choice isn't a shark, they also have an alligator version.

This four-player game features racquetball-sized balls and plastic rams that can easily be transported from the driveway to the backyard. It's sure to bring out a little competitiveness among the entire family.

Upgrade your idea of fun with these Razor turbo heel wheels. The rechargeable wheels attach directly do your kids' shoes and can help them travel up to 10 miles per hour.

When you rub these animal-themed gloves together, you'll be able to create a bunch of bubbles from the palm of your hand.

Channel your inner construction worker with the Playmobil Sand Excavator Building Set.

Bring the beats outside with the BuddyPhones Bluetooth headphones. They come in multiple styles, including one decorated in bees, monkeys, robots and unicorns, and last up to 20 hours on one charge.

Sit outside and relax in this junior-sized nylon hammock. Whether your child needs some alone time or wants to read their school book outside, they'll find this to be the perfect place to relax.

Zip around the block with the Razor Spark Kick Scooter. The compact size also makes it easy to store in the garage.

This unique ball bounces extra high to bring your regular game of catch to a whole new level.

If a small indoor trampoline isn't enough, you may want to upgrade to this one. The weather-resistant design includes a safety pad and a mesh enclosure.

