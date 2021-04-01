Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Tie-dye made a serious comeback this year with our favorite loungewear and streetwear showing off colorful and unique prints. With endless color combinations and designs to choose from, each look is different from the rest. Rather than splurge on premade tie-dyed clothing, though, your family should get hands-on with the trend and make your own DIY creations. You could even get experimental and dye some linens, towels, face masks — anything!

With so many tie-dye kits to choose from, there is something for every kind of crafter. Whether you’re a novice or well-versed in arts and crafts, practically anyone can tie-dye at home. To help you get started, we put together a list of some top-rated and bestselling tie-dye kits for crafters of all ages and experience levels.

Best tie-dyeing kits for all ages and skill levels

Hop on the DIY trend with this all-inclusive kit from Tulip! Featuring 18 squeeze bottles, rubber bands and gloves, this kit even includes a plastic storage kit for easy storage and portability. Choose between 14 nontoxic colors and just add water to activate, then enjoy hours of crafting fun.

If you’re a regular tie-dyer, this jumbo kit can be used up to 72 times. Featuring six super-sized bottles, you mix-and-match colors including red, green, turquoise and more — they’re also nontoxic! To activate the colors, just add water to the powder.

Get the tie-dye party started with this easy-to-use, all-natural tie-dye kit. With eight kid-friendly (and nontoxic) dyes including "Kind of a Big Teal," "Let's Indi-Go Crazy" and "Red-dy Set Go!" and essentials like plastic gloves and rubber bands, you'll have a tie-dye masterpiece in no time.

Not all dye was created equally. If you’re looking for an organic alternative, turmeric is a great natural solution. This all-inclusive kit provides you with turmeric powder, a pillowcase or tote bag, clothespins, popsicles, a pair of gloves and an instruction manual.

The best part about tie-dyeing is that no style is the same — even with just one color. For a minimalist look, bring the art of Shibori (an ancient Japanese dyeing technique that inspired modern tie-dyeing) into your home with this kit. Match your creation with your favorite pair of jeans.

This family-friendly craft is really cool — literally. Portland-based artisan Anna Joyce created this clever tie-dye kit, which incorporates ice cubes for a chilling icy effect on your design. You can customize your kit by choosing one of the six "otherworldly" options including reef, wildflowers, peonies, galaxy and more.

Combine your two favorite colors during your next crafting session. This two-pack from Tulip features red and blue dye that only requires water to activate. P.S. This kit's particularly great for patriotic holidays like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July.

For the avid crafter, this kit will keep you supplied for up to 90 projects. Unleash your creative side with 30 colors that can be mix-and-matched. Each dye only requires water to activate and is made out of nontoxic materials.

Looking to expand your tie-dye collection beyond clothing? This kit comes with accessories like a bandana and scrunchies perfect for fashion-forward tweens and teens. Just use the three included pastels to make a unique design that'll stand out from the crowd.

Not a fan of using squeeze bottles? You may prefer the spray method incorporated in this kit. For a cleaner application, use the included rubber bands and gloves, then spray the desired amount of dye onto your shirt. The kit also comes with seven colors to choose from including pink, yellow, green, blue and more.

Use this kit to add a personal touch to your mask collection. Choose from three vibrant neons to customize and design one of the three included masks. Each mask is made with cotton material and just needs to be soaked in soda ash before applying the dye. The dyes are also machine-washable, so you can enjoy the rich colors without worrying about it immediately fading.

Have you ever tried reverse dyeing? Instead of adding color, you're removing it from your garment or textile. The result? An edgy, high-contrast pattern that's sure to stun. If it’s your first time trying this technique, this tie-dye kit also comes with a project guide to walk you through how to do it.

Give your kids an out-of-this-world craft to do with this galaxy-inspired tie-dye kit. Included are eight celestial-inspired sprays — plus, no water or salt are required! Enjoy mixing and matching the different colors to create your personal design. The dye is also water-based and nontoxic, making it safer and easier to clean up.

This Japanese-inspired tie-dyeing technique uses an all-natural mud powder for dyeing your shirts, loungewear and more. Simply tap the mud into tap water to create your dye and add it to your desired sections. The powder is also formulated with UV protection, so the color won’t fade over time in the sun.

Tie-dye can get messy when you're doing it with your kids, but you can minimize the stress of a mess with this kit. Featuring a self-contained orb, just place your garment inside and apply the dye through the self-sealing valves, then spin and wash your unique design until it’s complete.

