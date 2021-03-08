Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

By now, you've probably completed every puzzle in your house (some more than once) and filled in each page of the adult coloring book you bought when you started social distancing.

If you're looking for a new way to keep your hands and mind busy while staying at home, here's a crafty activity that you may not have tried yet: cross-stitching. Creating intricate and beautiful designs with a needle and thread can be a relaxing way to unplug. Plus, unlike puzzles, you'll end up with a masterpiece that you can proudly display in your home.

If you're not sure where to start, don't worry. There are plenty of kits out there that will provide you with the materials and instructions, so all you need to do is start stitching. Below, we rounded up seven of the most popular and top-rated kits, that will turn you into a cross-stitch master in no time.

Top-rated cross-stitch kits

Don't think you have a green thumb? Think again. You can stitch up a garden with this three-pack kit. You'll get three floral patterns, along with hoops, needles and instructions. The pattern is stamped on with blue ink that disappears with water, so just be sure not to wash or iron the fabric before you're done.

The artist behind this bestselling design was inspired by the rugged, calming beauty of British Columbia. The minimalist pattern features mountains, trees and waves, so you can put your skills to the test while creating a beautiful landscape.

Feeling ambitious? This kit includes everything you need to start embroidering, including five sizes of embroidery hoops, 50 colors of thread, needles and more — all that's missing are the patterns. While you can download some online, it's also a great excuse to try going freehand and designing your own.

Fans of Pusheen the cat will have a blast bringing the character to life in a cross-stitch. The kit includes a 32-page book with instructions and patterns that are suitable for both beginners and more experienced stitchers.

Based on the work of artist and illustrator Lisa Congdon, this whimsical design can be tackled in small sections (making it much easier than it looks). You'll want to frame this masterpiece once you finish.

No magic is required to complete this cross-stitch. Muggles can stitch together an iconic image of Hogwarts from the "Harry Potter" series. The kit comes with the printed embroidery cloth, two needles, various colors of thread and detailed instructions. Though it's a bit more complicated than the other designs on this list, the brand says it's suitable for beginners.

Your travels may be on pause for a while, but you can create a log of all your favorite places you're been (and everywhere you want to go) with this unique map template. It comes mounted in a wooden frame, so your creation will be ready to be displayed whenever you finish.

