Shop owner Phyllis Cheung says that the clear puzzle has seen a 5,000% increase in sales over the last two weeks. Cheung, who typically creates experiential marketing events for brands through her agency LuxeFinds, said that recent times inspired her to get creative and use her laser cutter for something different.

"Since the quarantine - business has come to a halt, so I had to pivot. I had used my laser primarily to create fun items for my events," Cheung said.

The popular puzzle also helps give back, as 20% of the proceeds from each purchase is used to help feed those on the frontlines of the pandemic. Cheung says she has been "ordering pizzas and pasta from this awesome little company called Pandemic Pizza here in San Diego - it was created by two top chefs and they deliver to hospitals for me." Cheung has also been creating "ear savers" that help relieve pressure on the ears from masks worn by healthcare heroes, and says that she has donated 3,000 ear savers to hospitals around the country and in San Diego.

Each laser-cut piece in this puzzle is dual-sided, so there are more ways than one to complete it. Pieces are also custom cut, so you can choose the size of your liking. No matter which size you choose, you'll likely be in for a challenge.

The puzzles are sanitized before packaging and arrive double-packed, with the pieces in a resealable bag and the unit itself shipped in a poly bag. Cheung also sells specialty clear puzzles, like this California shaped puzzle and this tequila-inspired design.

If you're looking for more challenging clear puzzles to put your skills (and patience) to the test, we found a few that might be worth checking out.

Bestselling clear puzzles

This puzzle is available in two different sizes: "Very Hard" and "Impossible." You can also choose from 10 different colors, ranging from clear to solid black to add to the fun.

Simply Laser has sold more than 400 puzzles over the last three weeks. For this clear puzzle, you can choose the size and the number of pieces. A handy cheat sheet can even be included, in case you need a little help.

This shop created even more of a challenge by introducing a 1,000 piece puzzle that might just leave you stumped. April Carmody, owner of RusticLaserDesigns, says that she has sold nearly 60 puzzles so far this month.

You can choose the size and number of pieces included in this bestseller, which arrives in a custom box. The shop owner offers custom engraving on the puzzle pieces and the option to choose a cheat sheet, though that might take away some of the fun.

This popular pick comes in two sizes, which both contain up to 100 pieces. The puzzle comes in a burlap bag for easy transport and clean up.

Those looking for a challenge should order the 150-piece version of this puzzle, which comes with four sealed hints to refer to while you assemble. The shop also offers a 62-piece block version, which is similar to a clear version of Tetris.

Plenty of these clear puzzles have been purchased as gifts lately, according to the shop owner. You can choose an individual set, or purchase all four difficulty levels at once to test the puzzle master in your life.

