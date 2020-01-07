Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

A new year brings so many possibilities, goals and ... responsibility. With all the hustle and bustle involved in getting back into a routine and tackling all of your new resolutions, it's easy to forget to relax from time to time.

One fun way to unwind is by putting together a puzzle with your friends or family. We've created a list of the best puzzles for adults to decompress after a long day — just in time for National Puzzle Day on Jan. 29!

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults

This Galison Gray Malin beach puzzle is both challenging and fun to look at! It features two aerial photographs — people lying on the beach on a sunny day and snorkelers exploring an ocean reef.

Have you always wanted to see the Northern Lights? Get inspired to achieve your dreams with this stunning Aurora Borealis puzzle.

If you love classic movies, you're bound to have fun putting together this "Wizard of Oz" puzzle. It features a scene of Dorothy and the rest of the characters on the yellow brick road.

Here's another fabulous Galison Gray Malin puzzle with two birds-eye view photos taken from a doorless helicopter. One side has a magical winter wonderland, while the other has an array of colorful skiers on white snow.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Mudpuppy teamed up with artist Keith Haring to create a difficult but awesome double-sided puzzle. One side of the jigsaw is colorful and matte, while the other is glossy with a black and white design.

Do you love coffee and donuts? If so, you might find it difficult to complete this puzzle without making a Dunkin' Donuts run!

Location Specific Jigsaw Puzzles

By the time you're done building this Cinque Terre puzzle, you'll be swooning over the opportunity to visit Italy! This jigsaw puzzle, made with recycled puzzle board, is both easy to snap together and fun to create.

This puzzle consists of an old (but colorful) New Yorker cover by artist Beatrice Tobias, which was originally published in Nov. 1939.

Transport yourself to Paris with this charming and romantic Galison Michael Storrings puzzle.

Other Puzzle Games for Adults

While traditional jigsaw puzzles are always fun, sometimes it's even more fun to mix things up a little bit. This challenging and beautiful geode puzzle is not only easy on the eyes, but also super challenging for the brain.

3D puzzles for adults have become quite the trend over the last few years! This Chrysler Building puzzle is a perfect option to get started with if you are new to this style of puzzle.

Crossword puzzles are another popular choice for relaxing after a long day. This Simon & Schuster Mega crossword puzzle book has over 300 tasks — offering hours of stimulation for problem solvers of every level.

If you can't seem to stop watching reruns of "Friends" and enjoy word searches, this book is definitely for you! This book features so many fun moments with puzzles related to the show's locations, characters and actors.

This "Ultimate Mind Games" puzzle book is complete with over 400 brain teasers for adults that will keep your mind in tip-top shape.

For more articles on fun and relaxing things to do in the winter, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!