33 personalized gifts that will show how much you care!

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission.

As the saying goes, it's the thought that counts. And nothing says "I thought long and hard about this" like a personalized gift.

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik joined the show to share the TODAY Holiday Hot List for thoughtful, personalized gifts to get everyone in your life this year. And we added a handful of our own favorites to the list.

One thing's true — no matter which one you choose, your loved ones are sure to hold onto this meaningful memory for years to come.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Personalized gifts featured on TODAY

Compile family recipes and favorite dishes into a meaningful cookbook they’ll be able to cherish forever. Choose from a variety of Shutterfly’s layouts to showcase food photos and cooking instructions.

Send in your favorite photo of your family or friends and get a cute clay version back. This is perfect for turning into an ornament or adding a fun touch to a bookshelf. You can add up to 21 people (or pets!) to your replica. These take around two to three weeks to make, so order yours now to ensure it arrives in time for the holidays.

This endlessly customizable mat is perfect for your front door, bathroom, or any other area where feet land. It comes with 150 removable tiles that be used to write phrases or create fun designs.

Whiskey connoisseurs are sure to appreciate this unique gift. This miniature barrel will age and add complex flavors to their spirit of choice. Add a custom “distillery name” along with their city and state, so they’ll feel like a true master of the trade.

Any pet owner will love seeing their favorite picture of their fur baby turned into art. They'll want to hang the hand-painted portrait proudly on their wall immediately after unwrapping.

Your loved one can create their own candle with this easy to use DIY kit. Simply choose a scent from options like eucalyptus and evergreen or lavender and cedarwood. All they need to do is heat up the wax and stick it in their favorite jar or ceramic cup (you can also gift a vessel to go along with the kit).

‘Tis the season for cozy gifts. They’ll definitely feel the love as they snuggle up with their blanket, complete with your own custom message.

Masks are the most important accessory this year and your loved one will look extra chic in theirs, thanks to this trendy chain that makes sure you don't lose your mask when you need to take it off. It features rose gold beading and white lettering for their name and can be doubled as a chain for glasses and sunglasses.

Personalized gifts for mom

Personalization Mall has anything and everything you could ever want to be monogrammed. This bamboo cutting board is useful, practical and trendy — plus, it's on sale!

Your mom who loves to host will love welcoming people into her home with this customizable mat. It comes with a rubber frame that holds the mat in place, too.

This hilarious wrapping paper is perfect for mom. Any gift she gives will come with a not-so-subtle reminder that she's a superhero. It's also made with matte paper, so the quality is a little more durable than the thin, shiny material you might find at the store.

These organic embroidered towels are plush and would look great in any bathroom. Leave as is or monogram them for $10 each!

These genuine marble stone coasters will add an elegant touch to your mom's living room or kitchen table. And don't worry, they have a cork backing so your furniture is safe from scratches and damage.

Personalized gifts for dad

Does your dad love to grill? This apron is affordable, fun and perfect for any cookout. It's easy to customize with two lines of text of your choosing.

This roomy tool tote bag is perfect for the man in your life who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.

Handy dads will also love having this personalized pocket knife in their arsenal. Add their initials and a sweet message on the back.

For the dad who is always looking forward to the next adventure, commemorate your favorites in poster form. Add up to 10 mountains with special locations, like camping trips or vacations you've been on together.

Your dad will love carrying this around in his pocket. The bestselling wallet can be customized with his initials or full name in a variety of colors.

Personalized gifts for kids

These adorable custom hair clips would look great on your little girl — and you might even want to get yourself one to match!

Any toddler would have fun playing with this personalized name puzzle and it would look great in their nursery too.

These unicorn parade lunch boxes are perfect for the princess in your life. You can add their name in a variety of embroidered fonts.

Little builders will not want to put this personalized toolbox down after they unwrap it. The box comes with a hammer, screwdriver, wrench, bolts, washer and two- and three-hole rectangles.

These step stools put a spin on the practical home item. With three designs to choose from, your little one will be leaping in no time.

Personalized gifts for her

This leather Madewell tote is both useful and classic. For non-insider members, engraving the bag is $10 but if you decide to join their email subscription list, you can get the service for free!

BaubleBar has plenty of options for personalization. This acrylic custom pendant necklace is fun and easy to pair with almost anything in their closet!

This nostalgic throw pillow is great for the woman in your life who loves repping their hometown and making their home space cozy and personal.

Those with a strong charcuterie game will appreciate having their own custom board. The board swivels out to reveal 4 cheese tools.

This popular brand offers tons of beautiful planner covers, and you can customize most of them with their name or initials, too!

Personalized gifts for him

This cup is a great option for the men in your life who enjoy a nice drink after a long day. You have a choice of initials or a full name in a variety of fonts.

Upgrade their home slippers with this pair. Leave them as is or add their initials for an additional $8.

He'll never be scrambling to find a bottle opener again. This customizable one can be secured to the wall with a magnet.

For the man who loves tech, Apple offers free engraving and gift wrapping for all of their products!

This affordable wooden watch can be engraved with any personal message or quote. He'll think of you whenever he puts it on.

