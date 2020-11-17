Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wondering how you’re going to find the time and energy to shop for all those perfect holiday presents this year? Or, pending the latest Covid-19 updates, whether it’s even safe?

In an attempt to help you show you care (while maintaining a healthy degree of physical separation), we went ahead and did all of the sorting for you, curating a virtual shopping cart of top-rated — and some underrated — fashion, beauty, food, home, tech and toy gifts for everyone on your list.

We’re talking luxury pajama and lipstick sets, comfort foods and candles, and some seriously-smart gear that will allow them to tune in, up and out with ease. The best part? Every single item can be ordered online and dropped off right at your — or their — front door, some with last-minute ordering, overnight shipping and even socially-distanced hand delivery. (Check store sites for further details.)

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Grooming and fashion gifts

Eberjey has developed a bit of a cult following from serious loungers who don’t want to sacrifice style in the name of solace. The top of this butter-soft modal set doubles as a button-up for last-minute video conferencing. (Explore short and jogger sets, robes and more here.)

Keep them cozy all winter long with this Columbia fleece jacket, which has a zipper along the front and pockets for convenient dressing and storing. It rides the line between rugged and refined — which makes it perfect for hitting the slopes or slow-sipping by the fireplace. (More styles for women and men are right this way.)

Casual enough for everyday wear, yet elevated enough for the casual or at-home office, Veja’s low-tops have been racking up some serious street cred — Meghan Markle is among fans — for their comfortable fit and versatile design. Have a spill? Just wipe them clean and walk it off.

Alo Yoga is another brand that has earned a celebrity seal of approval, having graced the sweaty legs of Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Palermo and well beyond. This stretchy, breathable moto style, which has a near five-star rating, is one of the brand’s most popular, great for the studio or adding a touch of rock and roll to any look.

There’s nothing like a chic carryall to pull together an outfit, not to mention provide a walking storage unit for all of your everyday and office essentials. This reversible tote from Street Level serves as a two-in-one, complete with a matching wristlet for safely stashing those little somethings.

Commemorate the day she was born with a subtle, yet still statement-making birthstone necklace from Kendra Scott. The jeweler offers an eclectic mix of pieces that can be layered for a look that appropriately captures her individual elegance.

Surprise and delight with this enchanting vault from MAC’s new holiday collection. The shiny, snowflake-covered box opens to reveal an all-star cast of 12 lipstick minis for your giftee’s swiping pleasure. (Ruby Woo is a holiday party legend.)

Makeup is only as good as the application, and it doesn’t get much better than Jenny Patinkin’s brushes, a top pick among other industry pros for their luxurious, yet attainable design and vegan materials. (We’re also big fans of these eco-conscious, washable MakeUp Erasers, which promise to replace 3,600 makeup wipes.)

Lush's eco-conscious bath products — complete with cheeky names, descriptions and even stickers with photos of their mixers — have universal appeal, while still managing to feel personal. This set in particular includes three beloved shower gel minis nestled inside a low-waste, high-cheer carton.

This winter savior of a quad from Kiehl’s is like a tall glass of water for the skin, complete with the brand’s bestselling (and very hydrating) Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Creme de Corps and Ultra Facial Cream.

A professional styling iron at a competitive price point? Yes, please! This sleek tool, the latest and greatest iteration to come of CHI’s partnership with Ulta Beauty, boasts customizable heat settings and a tangle-free cord, along with a bonus thermal clutch and protective spray. (Big on volume? This hair dryer from Revlon has also been picking up a good amount of momentum in the beauty world.)

If you’re looking to splurge, consider the highly-coveted Airwrap, an innovative tool from Dyson that attracts hair to the barrel and essentially wraps itself, allowing your giftee to attain stress-free, salon-worthy results from the comfort of their own bathroom. Special temperature intelligence and controls also help prevent heat damage.

Food gifts for delivery

Indulge the taste-tester with some nibble-worthy noshes from one of New York’s biggest charcuterie connoisseurs. This festive box includes a curation of luxurious cheeses, meats and add-ons for creating the perfect holiday spread. Complete the gift with their very own serving board.

Treat them to a home-cooked Italian meal with this fresh pasta sampler from Williams Sonoma, serving up a hearty helping of Mushroom Ravioli, Butternut Squash-Filled Tortellini, Truffle Mascarpone Gnocchi and Orecchiette (just add your favorite sauce and simmer). The brand also offers a trio of Italian dinners, complete with fixings and dessert.

Subscription meal kits are a great way to take some of the load off, while enabling them to get creative whipping up restaurant-quality dinners at home. HelloFresh offers physical and e-gift cards (great for last-minute shopping) so the giftee can have fun choosing the dishes they want to try — from meaty sandwiches and mains to vegetarian rice and pasta bowls — when it’s most convenient for them

Sun Basket is another meal kit service that was put on the map for its clean ingredients, no-fuss instructions and high flavor profile. Have a go at a few concoctions you think they’d enjoy, or take the gift card route so they can hand-pick their plates based on personal preferences and dietary restrictions.

Speaking of baskets, nothing says ‘I love you’ like a basket of baked bread. This one in particular boasts some of New York’s finest, including a ‘Happy Holidays’ sourdough from Amy’s Bread, a pumpkin cranberry loaf from Padoca Bakery, brioche cheddar rolls from Leaven & Co, and almond chocolate chip biscotti from Our Daily Bread. Throw in a bag of bagels for the full experience!

Watch their taste buds sparkle with this limited-edition chocolate collection from Godiva, including new holiday-inspired flavors like White Raspberry, Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa and Milk Chocolate Almond Caramel. Some online retailers also allow you to throw in a bottle of wine.

Home delivery gifts

To say Bath & Body Works takes the holidays seriously is, well, a serious understatement. This year, the fragrance-obsessed brand is once again pulling out the red, snow-sprinkled carpet with an expansive offering of body care and — a personal favorite — candles, with new takes on old favorites and never-before-experienced scents. The Perfect Christmas, in particular, is an enchanting blend of fresh cut pine, toasted marshmallow and cinnamon sugar.

Parachute prides itself on a clean, modern aesthetic and high-quality materials that are sourced and made safely without harmful chemicals or synthetics. Consumers have a special place in their hearts (and beds!) for its luxury linens, describing them as cool, crisp and comfortable, not to mention breathable and soft.

Add another layer of design (not to mention warmth) to any room with a bold textile. This versatile ombre throw from Anthropologie — available in black and ochre — is as eye-catching as it is soft.

Caraway comes highly recommended by novice and pro chefs for its line of ceramic-coated and surprisingly non-stick cookware items, which are not only safe (no sneaky chemicals here), but happen to look incredibly sleek sitting on the stovetop. Consider the brand’s classic set an investment option with health benefits.

Give them the gift of a clean house (finally) with the iRobot Roomba 675. The Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum cleans up dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hardwood floors, and can even be scheduled for regular maintenance. We especially love this gift for pet owners and new parents who could use a helping hand. (Things get even more interesting with the automatic dirt-disposing Roomba i3+.)

Impress the coffee aficionado in your life with their own personal coffee and espresso maker. This sleek, dual-capsule chrome design from Nespresso oozes enough luxury for even the toughest of bean critics (barista not included).

Give them the gift of never having to answer, "When is dinner going to be ready?" again with this slow-cooker from Crock Pot, which boasts a special MyTime technology for regulating temperatures to ensure meals are prepared just in time. (For cooks with a need for more speed, there’s also the still-hugely-popular Instant Pot.)

Fast tech gifts

Amazon is making portable entertainment more accessible than ever with the latest version of its popular tablet, equipped with an eight-inch HD display, 32 gigabytes of storage and all-day battery life. A high-powered processor and USB-C also make for faster scrolling and convenient charging.

Show them you’ve got their back (well, technically, wrist) with the new Apple Watch SE, which comes in three sleek recycled-aluminum finishes and serves as a phone, fitness and health monitor, GPS tracker, audio center, emergency backup and more to support and enhance a range of everyday activities and workout goals. If you really want to watch them geek out, the Apple Watch Series 6 even has a blood oxygen sensor that can help make assessments about their overall fitness and wellness.

Quick toy delivery

Help them take their game to the next level with the Nintendo Switch, combining the mobility of a handheld with the power of a home gaming system (and watch them ascend to higher levels of joy by throwing in some new games, such as Just Dance 2021 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe).

Monopoly is getting dressed up for the holiday season, complete with all the trimmings of one extremely popular (albeit rather peculiar) Elf.

Instill in them a love of animals with these adorable plush animals from Little Tikes, each with its own rescue tale and adoption certificate. If those big puppy dog eyes don’t manage to capture their hearts, its wagging tail, nodding head and cute noises just might do the trick.

When it comes to self-expression, Barbie is proving that more is more with a brand-new collection of dolls who aren’t afraid to showcase their fullest, boldest selves. Each comes with her own, equally-fierce pet and accessories for ‘extra’ oomph.

Make learning a fun family activity with this friendly robot from Fisher-Price, which is controlled by breaking different codes formulated to help preschoolers better understand early math concepts, colors, letters and so forth.

This boombox from L.O.L Surprise! opens to reveal all the makings of not just one, but two rock bands, including dolls, musical instruments and over 70 discoveries for the unsuspecting giftee. If you’re looking to make some noise at a lower price point, the brand’s new Winter Chill dolls are another solid bet.

Keep them (thoughtfully) busy with this smart activity desk from VTech, which features an interactive desktop and a built-in LED screen with stylus for practicing letters, numbers and beyond. There’s also a music player for the melody-inclined.

Talk about a sweet ride! This rechargeable, remote control sports car from American Girl is stacked with working lights, an adjustable rear view mirror, doors that open and close and seat belts for keeping dolls secure. We suggest you snag yours on pre-order now as we expect these babies to go fast.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!