It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and no, we’re not just talking about the holidays: Sephora’s 2022 holiday gift sets are here! With hundreds of options available, it can be hard to figure out which gift sets are actually worth the money. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up 17 of our favorite sets to shop this year across each category, from skin care and makeup to hair care and fragrance.

Sephora’s gift sets offer the perfect opportunity to try out new products for a value, or stock up on your favorites in festive packaging. They also make great gifts for beauty lovers. Just a few of the best deals include three Fenty Beauty lip glosses for less than the price of two, over $50 in savings on Viktor&Rolf’s iconic Flowerbomb perfume and a face mask sampler from Peter Thomas Roth.

For that person on your list who’s impossible to shop for, Sol de Janeiro’s celeb-approved Brazilian Bum Bum cream is a foolproof present. In need of gifting options for the beauty guru in your life? Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk kit is sure to please with four products in the beloved rosy nude shade. And there are plenty of opportunities to stock up on stocking stuffers, with minis from Briogeo, Laneige and more.

Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or looking to treat yourself at a great value, this year’s selection of Sephora holiday gift sets is not one to miss. From TikTok-famous brands such as Rare Beauty and Olaplex to tried-and-true classics like NARS and Anastasia Beverly Hills, there are so many opportunities to save on bestsellers — starting at just $15.

Sephora Skin Care Gift Sets

Keep chapped lips at bay all winter long with this moisturizing dream team. Laneige’s set comes with two best-selling products: the Lip Glowy Balm in berry and Lip Sleeping Mask in mango.

This set of five mini masks make for great stocking stuffers, but we won’t tell if you keep them all to yourself. Miniature tubes of the Active Purple Pore-Refining Antioxidant, Cucumber Gel Extreme De-Tox Hydrator, Pumpkin Enzyme Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm and Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud masks are included.

Not only will these Glow Recipe products (a cream and a serum) look adorable in your medicine cabinet, but the brand says they also can deliver plumping and hydration benefits thanks to an infusion of hyaluronic acid.

This gift set features Sol de Janeiro's popular Bum Bum cream, as well as a body spray and shower gel in the same cult-favorite caramel-pistachio scent that the brand is known for.

If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck on Sephora sets, this set from Tatcha might just be it. Not only does it contain a full-size Dewy Skin moisturizer, but also travel-size versions of the Rice Wash cleanser and Dewy Serum.

Sephora Hair Care Gift Sets

Looking for targeted hair care solutions? This value set comes with a strengthening hair serum, scalp scrub and hydrating hair mask to help combat dryness and promote shine, according to the brand.

Olaplex is all the rage when it comes to hair care, so you won’t want to miss out on a chance to save on these viral products. The brand’s limited-edition holiday gift set includes the No. 6 Bond Smoother styling cream, the No.7 Bonding Oil and the No. 9 Bond Protector serum.

Colder weather can be especially drying for your hair, which is why it’s more important than ever to treat it with hydrating masks. Briogeo’s trio of travel-size masks work to target breakage, damage and dandruff for all hair types, according to the brand.

Gisou’s beautiful packaging isn’t the only reason it’s a bestseller. Treat your hair to a hydrating oil, mask and deep conditioner in a delicate floral honey scent, plus a honey-infused hair perfume.

Sephora Makeup Gift Sets

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipstick shade has taken the beauty world by storm, and now’s the time to get in on the craze. This gift set includes a full-size Hyaluronic Happikiss balm, plus travel-size versions of the Collagen Lip Bath, Lip Cheat liner and Matte Revolution Lipstick in the signature rosy nude hue.

If you’re obsessed with getting the perfect cat eye, this kit is for you. Not only will you get a full-size Perfect Strokes eyeliner, but a full-size volumizing mascara as well.

Get luxury beauty for less with this highly-rated kit for glowing cheeks. Nars’ gift set includes a full-size liquid blush and mini powder blush and blush stick in the natural pink-mauve shade Behave.

Get three full-size "gloss bombs" for less than the price of two with this value set. The trio includes a sheer rose plumping gloss, a cream lip color in dusty pink and a glittering luminizer in fuchsia.

Sephora Fragrance Gift Sets

Picking out one’s signature scent is deeply subjective, so why not let your giftee decide for themselves? Gift this sampler set of fragrances from Valentino Donna, Phlur, Versace, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana and the recipient can redeem the included voucher for a full-size version of their favorite.

What’s better than one YSL perfume? Three YSL perfumes! This gift set includes three travel-sized sprays: bold floral Libre, sensual musk Black Opium and gourmand berry Mon Paris.

Replica’s By the Fireplace scent is the perfect fragrance to cuddle up with this season: Its warm notes of chestnut, burning wood, vanilla and clove transport you to a crackling fireside. Take the scent with you everywhere with this set, which includes a full one-ounce and two travel sized versions.

Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb is a crowd-pleaser for a reason: The brand says its a blend of patchouli, orange blossom and jasmine for a feminine scent that isn't overpowering. This set includes full-size, mini and travel-size sprays to gift or keep for yourself.