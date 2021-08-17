I tried the bestselling Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz — and I'm obsessed

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I don't know the exact day when "bold" came back. But I do know that "thin" hasn't been in for years. The problem with my brows, however, is that they're always at that awkward stage in between.

I've always wanted to look in the mirror and see Brooke Shields-like arches staring back at me — I just needed to find the right product. And after recently trying the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, I think I finally found a solution to my sparse brow struggles.

I'll admit, I had my reservations about this product before trying it, especially after seeing the $23 price tag. I'm more accustomed to paying around $8 for my brow pencil, so my expectations were high. I was also anticipating great results after looking at the reviews. On Amazon, the Brow Wiz boasts a 4.7-star average rating from over 15,000 reviews. On Sephora, it has a 4.4-star average rating and more than 10,000 five-star reviews.

Like a paintbrush for your brows

One of my favorite features is the Brow Wiz's retractable tip. I remember my mom's eyebrow pencils from the '90s, which came with sharpeners. When I used to borrow them, they were either super dull or so sharp I was afraid I'd poke my eye out if my hand slipped. Luckily, the Brow Wiz's ultra-fine tip allows me to keep those makeup memories in the past, especially since it requires very little pressure to apply. It feels almost like using a paintbrush rather than a pencil, and it's easy to use for blending the formula.

The "custom spoolie" on the other end is simple to figure out. It's skinnier (it doesn't taper as much) and longer than other brow spoolies I've used — and it's also one of the softest I've ever felt. I use it for seamless blending and precise shaping.

Courtesy Katie Jackson

Matte finish and easy to color match

I want glossy lips, not glossy brows. Fortunately, even though the Brow Wiz has a waxy texture (which is probably what makes it go on so easily), it has a matte finish. And thanks to the teardrop-shaped tip, the strokes are angled so they taper off like hair naturally does. I follow the instructions, which say to make short, upward strokes. The results are so natural looking — I can't tell where my brows end, and the Brow Wiz begins!

The Brow Wiz comes in 12 different shades, ranging from Blonde to Granite (and, of course, every shade of auburn and brown in between). My hair is medium brown, but my eyebrows are slightly darker, so I settled on Dark Brown. I think the fact that this pencil comes in so many colors is one reason it's so popular. You can be more precise about matching it to your natural brow color. One fan, who left a five-star review, wrote that she's tried at least 50 brow products, and this is "Literally the best brow pencil ever!"

Results range from subtle to dramatic

Another five-star reviewer writes, "If you’re looking for a discrete or bold brow, this one can do both." I've definitely noticed this, too. If I gently press on the Brow Wiz, the strokes are lighter and more subtle. If I press harder or apply multiple layers, I need to be ready to rock a strong brow look — and prepared for people who know me to ask why I look so different.

The Brow Wiz isn't something I need to reapply throughout the day. It's not waterproof, per se, but it's also not easy to smudge like mascara. It even stays on when I sweat. In fact, when I wash my face, I have to do several passes over each eyebrow to fully remove the product. Technically, if you wanted to save money you could just sleep with it on. Or, borrow this cool hack one reviewer swears by to get more use out of it. After all, it does cost $23. But I think it's worth it.

Courtesy Katie Jackson

No mistake it can't fix

After trying the Brow Wiz, I’ve learned to take fun, new risks with my makeup. Though my $8 brow pencil will still be one of my more affordable beauty bag staples, I’m keeping the Brow Wiz in my arsenal for its versatility. And who knows, if I’m opting for bolder, more defined arches, I might experiment with at-home eyebrow tinting or try my hand at waxing them myself — which I have avoided for fear of messing up my eyebrows. But now I’m not as nervous — there’s not a single brow-related mistake that Brow Wiz can’t fix.

