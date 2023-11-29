Holiday shipping 101: Everything you need to know to ensure your gifts arrive on time

While there isn't an official deadline for holiday shopping, if you plan to send your gift, you'll likely want to get it done as early as possible to avoid any possible delays — or additional fees.

To make sure that all your gifts make it on time and no one slips through the holiday shopping cracks, we're highlighting some of the key dates that you should keep in mind this season. Though delivery dates might not be guaranteed, there are a few options available to make sure you receive your order as early as possible.

Holiday shipping deadlines for 2023

Below is a list of domestic holiday shipping deadlines for 2023.

USPS holiday shipping deadlines 2023

The following dates are for packages sent within the Lower 48 (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

Dec. 16: Last day to ship using ground service

Dec. 16: Last day to ship via First-Class Mail

Dec. 18: Last day to ship via Priority Mail

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via Priority Mail Express

UPS holiday shipping deadlines 2023

The following dates are suggestions to ensure delivery by Dec. 23.

Ground shipping: Calculate the exact date using the UPS website

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via UPS Three-Day Select

Dec. 20: Last Day to ship via UPS Second-Day Air

Dec. 21: Last Day to ship via UPS Next Day Air

Dec. 13: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 15: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground Contiguous US, Home Delivery and Freight Express

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver or Three-Day Freight

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx Two-Day, Two-Day A.M. or Two-Day Ground

Dec. 21: Last day for FedEx One-Day Freight

Dec. 22: Packages can be sent via FedEx Same Day

Amazon holiday shipping deadlines 2023

Amazon has not announced an official holiday delivery calendar, but you'll still want to order as soon as possible. Shoppers can look out for the shipping estimate that is displayed above the "Add to Cart" button to ensure timely delivery as the holidays get closer.

Target holiday shipping deadlines 2023

Target also hasn't released specific holiday dates, but there are a number of shipping options for shoppers. Items ordered with standard shipping are expected to arrive within three to five business days after the items have been shipped. Items ordered with two-day shipping should arrive within two days of being shipped. For eligible items, if you spend $35 or more or place your order using a RedCard, you can receive free two-day shipping. Express Shipping is available for pre-order items only, and items are expected to be delivered within one business day.

Target also offers same-day drive up or order pick-up options for many items.

Walmart deals and holiday shipping deadlines

Take advantage of Walmart’s two-day shipping, which is available on select items. Make sure to double-check your items, as they could also qualify for same-day delivery.

In case you're in need of some inspiration, we're sharing some of Shop TODAY's bestselling holiday gifts, which will arrive in time for your celebrations.

Tips for getting packages on time

If you're behind on your shopping, don't wait too long to get started.

"Think twice if you're up against a shipping deadline and the package has to travel a long distance, too. The U.S. Postal Service states that mail traveling the longest distances is going to be most affected by its service changes," Katie Roberts, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, told Shop TODAY in an email.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, previously shared three pieces of advice that still ring true for shoppers hoping to receive their orders in time for Christmas: Shop early, opt for in-store pickup and embrace gift cards.

To avoid the possibility of delays, virtual or in-store pickup is a viable option for items that are in stock at your local store.

"Many retailers let you buy online and use in-store and/or curbside pickup, and these let you skip shipping costs altogether!" Roberts says. "And if it's not crucial for the package to arrive on a specific day? Forget it — go with the lowest-price delivery option and don't worry about shipping deadlines in those cases."